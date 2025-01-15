Open Menu

Muhammad Irfan Published January 15, 2025 | 12:02 AM

ABU DHABI, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News / WAM - 15th Jan, 2025) Fatima Al Suwaidi, Head of Development & Investment (APAC) at Masdar, has affirmed the company's ambitious goal of achieving 100 gigawatts (GW) of clean energy capacity globally by 2030.

"This ambitious target underscores Masdar's commitment to accelerating the global transition to clean energy and contributing to climate neutrality, she said in statements on the sidelines of the ongoing Abu Dhabi Sustainability Week 2025.

"Masdar is a global leader in the clean energy sector," said Al Suwaidi. "We play a vital role in advancing the UAE's clean energy ambitions and are a key contributor to the nation's commitment to climate neutrality."

In recent years, Masdar has successfully developed and implemented more than 31 GW of clean energy projects across over 40 countries. This significant achievement enabled the company to double its production capacity in 2024.

 Masdar targets 100 GW of clean energy by 2030

