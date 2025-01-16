Masdar to establish new headquarters at 'The Link' project

ABU DHABI, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News / WAM - 16th Jan, 2025) Masdar City, a leading hub for innovation and sustainability in Abu Dhabi, has announced that Abu Dhabi Future Energy Company (Masdar) will establish its new global headquarters at The Link, an innovative, 30,000-square-metre development that seamlessly integrates living and working spaces with advanced technological infrastructure.

The announcement was formalised through an agreement signed during the Abu Dhabi Sustainability Week (ADSW), which brings together global leaders in Abu Dhabi to accelerate sustainable development and advance socioeconomic progress.

The Link is a key component of Masdar City's 'green-print' for sustainable urban development, and its components comply with comprehensive sustainability criteria.

Scheduled for completion in 2025, the mixed-use development comprises five commercial and residential buildings, including the first net-zero energy shared working and living facilities under one roof in the middle East and North Africa region.

Mahmoud Al Hosani, Executive Director, Finance and Support service of Masdar City, said, "Abu Dhabi Future Energy Company (Masdar) move to establish its headquarters at The Link is a strong endorsement of Masdar City's value proposition for businesses seeking a sustainable and innovative environment.

The relocation reinforces the shared commitment of the two entities to driving sustainable development in the UAE and globally."

Tareq Al Qubali, Executive Director, People and Corporate Services of Abu Dhabi Future Energy Company (Masdar), said, "By relocating to this state-of-the-art, net-zero energy development, we are not only reaffirming our commitment to innovation and sustainability but also demonstrating the synergy between our vision and the values that Masdar City embodies. This move will serve as a foundation for us to continue driving impactful change locally, regionally, and globally."

Designed as a central node connecting various modes of transport and all areas of Masdar City, The Link fosters a unique community by integrating offices, residential areas, co-working spaces, a visitor centre, and a multi-use hall to create a diverse and active community for all demographics.

The development incorporates innovative design features to minimise its environmental footprint and is being constructed to LEED Platinum, WELL Gold, 4 Pearl PBRS Estidama and LEED SmartPark Silver standards.