- Home
- Middle East
- Masdar, TotalEnergies, EPointZero sign Framework for Action to drive clean energy access in Africa, ..
Masdar, TotalEnergies, EPointZero Sign Framework For Action To Drive Clean Energy Access In Africa, Asia
Muhammad Irfan Published February 17, 2025 | 10:45 PM
PARIS, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News / WAM - 17th Feb, 2025) Abu Dhabi Future Energy Company PJSC (Masdar), the UAE’s clean energy leader, TotalEnergies and EPointZero, the decarbonisation arm of 2PointZero, a transformational global investment platform, have signed a Framework for Action (FFA) agreement to drive access to clean energy in emerging markets and developing economies in Africa and Asia.
Under the agreement, Masdar and TotalEnergies will strengthen their cooperation to provide reliable and sustainable electricity to local communities in Africa and support its long-term energy systems transformation, and to jointly develop some new clean energy opportunities in Southeast Asia. TotalEnergies and EPointZero will explore partnership opportunities to support India’s clean energy ambitions, including through solar, wind and energy storage, to contribute to the country’s decarbonisation efforts.
The FFA signing was witnessed by Dr. Sultan Al Jaber, UAE Minister of Industry and Advanced Technology and Chairman of Masdar, Patrick Pouyanné, Chairman and CEO of TotalEnergies, and Mariam Almheiri, Group CEO of 2PointZero.
The agreement was signed at the third plenary meeting of the UAE-France High-Level business Council in Paris on February 16 by Masdar’s Chief Executive Officer, Mohamed Jameel Al Ramahi, Stéphane Michel, TotalEnergies President for Gas Renewable and Power, and Peter Abraam, Chief Strategy and Growth Officer of IHC.
The FFA brings together these major companies under the Council’s umbrella to work together to expand their capabilities and increase access to clean energy in emerging markets and developing economies in Africa and Asia.
Commenting on the agreement, Mohamed Jameel Al Ramahi, CEO, Masdar, said, “Enabled by the strength of the UAE-France bilateral relationship, Masdar is proud to be working with TotalEnergies to help deliver clean energy access across Southeast Asia and Africa. This agreement reflects our shared commitment to empowering local communities, driving socio-economic growth and sustainable progress, and advancing the global energy transformation.
It is heartening to see the UAE-France Framework for Cooperation in Artificial Intelligence signed last week, and we look forward to continuing to utilize cutting-edge clean energy technologies to drive access and sustainable growth.”
Stéphane Michel, President for Gas Renewable and Power of TotalEnergies, said, “By supporting the development of the country’s Oil and Gas reserves, TotalEnergies has been a key partner of Abu Dhabi for more than 80 Years. We are now delighted to extend our partnership with Abu Dhabi to the development of renewable energies in emerging markets in Asia and Africa. Combining the strengths, expertise and reach of Masdar, EPointZero and TotalEnergies will certainly enable each partner to accelerate their growth and improve the quality of their investment in those fast-developing markets where renewable energies are key to those countries’ Energy Transition.”
Mariam Almheiri Group CEO of 2PointZero, said, “This partnership deepens UAE-France ties and advances our shared commitment to advancing the global energy transition. By combining the expertise of Masdar, TotalEnergies, and EPointZero, we are expanding clean energy access in emerging markets, accelerating decarbonization, and driving economic growth. Our collaboration across India, Africa, and Asia will scale up renewables and energy storage, ensuring reliable, sustainable power for millions. Together, we are building a cleaner, more resilient world."
The Council held its first plenary meeting in January 2023 and serves as an important catalyst for innovation and collaboration, reinforcing the UAE and France’s joint commitment to a sustainable, low-carbon future. The two nations have maintained a Comprehensive Strategic Energy Partnership since 2022 and launched the UAE-France Bilateral Climate Investment Platform last year.
Recent Stories
Masdar, TotalEnergies, EPointZero sign Framework for Action to drive clean energ ..
Top international photojournalists in Sharjah for Xposure 2025
RTA unvels fourth-generation traditional Abras to enhance marine transport netwo ..
Hamdan bin Mohammed inaugurates biggest edition of IDEX in Abu Dhabi
Pace ace Haris Rauf available for selection for ICC Champions Trophy opener
EDGE, Kintsugi Holding, Abu Dhabi Civil Defence Authority partner to enhance inn ..
Nahyan bin Zayed visits National Guard Command's stand at IDEX 2025
High level WB delegation visits Benazir One Window Center in Islamabad
Azad Jammu and Kashmir Prime Minister Chaudhry Anwar ul Haq reiterates Kashmir' ..
Fresh western disturbance to bring rain, snowfall to J&K on Feb 20
Mohammed bin Rashid visits Gulfood 2025
95% water supply in Islamabad allocated to urban area, senate body told
More Stories From Middle East
-
Masdar, TotalEnergies, EPointZero sign Framework for Action to drive clean energy access in Africa, ..2 minutes ago
-
Top international photojournalists in Sharjah for Xposure 20252 minutes ago
-
RTA unvels fourth-generation traditional Abras to enhance marine transport network17 minutes ago
-
Hamdan bin Mohammed inaugurates biggest edition of IDEX in Abu Dhabi17 minutes ago
-
EDGE, Kintsugi Holding, Abu Dhabi Civil Defence Authority partner to enhance innovative solutions in ..32 minutes ago
-
Nahyan bin Zayed visits National Guard Command's stand at IDEX 202532 minutes ago
-
Mohammed bin Rashid visits Gulfood 202547 minutes ago
-
Tawazun Council: Completion of more than 14 R&D projects in defence manufacturing1 hour ago
-
UAE hosts Strategic Financial Dialogue with Russia to strengthen financial, investment cooperation1 hour ago
-
MAESTRAL, EDGE-Fincantieri Joint Venture to be awarded €500 million UAE Navy Support Contract1 hour ago
-
EDGE, Indra Partner to strengthen ultra-secure Communications in Spanish, NATO defence markets1 hour ago
-
Tawazun Council advances tech capabilities in national naval operations1 hour ago