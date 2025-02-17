Masdar, TotalEnergies, EPointZero sign Framework for Action to drive clean energy access in Africa, Asia

PARIS, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News / WAM - 17th Feb, 2025) Abu Dhabi Future Energy Company PJSC (Masdar), the UAE’s clean energy leader, TotalEnergies and EPointZero, the decarbonisation arm of 2PointZero, a transformational global investment platform, have signed a Framework for Action (FFA) agreement to drive access to clean energy in emerging markets and developing economies in Africa and Asia.

Under the agreement, Masdar and TotalEnergies will strengthen their cooperation to provide reliable and sustainable electricity to local communities in Africa and support its long-term energy systems transformation, and to jointly develop some new clean energy opportunities in Southeast Asia. TotalEnergies and EPointZero will explore partnership opportunities to support India’s clean energy ambitions, including through solar, wind and energy storage, to contribute to the country’s decarbonisation efforts.

The FFA signing was witnessed by Dr. Sultan Al Jaber, UAE Minister of Industry and Advanced Technology and Chairman of Masdar, Patrick Pouyanné, Chairman and CEO of TotalEnergies, and Mariam Almheiri, Group CEO of 2PointZero.

The agreement was signed at the third plenary meeting of the UAE-France High-Level business Council in Paris on February 16 by Masdar’s Chief Executive Officer, Mohamed Jameel Al Ramahi, Stéphane Michel, TotalEnergies President for Gas Renewable and Power, and Peter Abraam, Chief Strategy and Growth Officer of IHC.

The FFA brings together these major companies under the Council’s umbrella to work together to expand their capabilities and increase access to clean energy in emerging markets and developing economies in Africa and Asia.

Commenting on the agreement, Mohamed Jameel Al Ramahi, CEO, Masdar, said, “Enabled by the strength of the UAE-France bilateral relationship, Masdar is proud to be working with TotalEnergies to help deliver clean energy access across Southeast Asia and Africa. This agreement reflects our shared commitment to empowering local communities, driving socio-economic growth and sustainable progress, and advancing the global energy transformation.

It is heartening to see the UAE-France Framework for Cooperation in Artificial Intelligence signed last week, and we look forward to continuing to utilize cutting-edge clean energy technologies to drive access and sustainable growth.”

Stéphane Michel, President for Gas Renewable and Power of TotalEnergies, said, “By supporting the development of the country’s Oil and Gas reserves, TotalEnergies has been a key partner of Abu Dhabi for more than 80 Years. We are now delighted to extend our partnership with Abu Dhabi to the development of renewable energies in emerging markets in Asia and Africa. Combining the strengths, expertise and reach of Masdar, EPointZero and TotalEnergies will certainly enable each partner to accelerate their growth and improve the quality of their investment in those fast-developing markets where renewable energies are key to those countries’ Energy Transition.”

Mariam Almheiri Group CEO of 2PointZero, said, “This partnership deepens UAE-France ties and advances our shared commitment to advancing the global energy transition. By combining the expertise of Masdar, TotalEnergies, and EPointZero, we are expanding clean energy access in emerging markets, accelerating decarbonization, and driving economic growth. Our collaboration across India, Africa, and Asia will scale up renewables and energy storage, ensuring reliable, sustainable power for millions. Together, we are building a cleaner, more resilient world."

The Council held its first plenary meeting in January 2023 and serves as an important catalyst for innovation and collaboration, reinforcing the UAE and France’s joint commitment to a sustainable, low-carbon future. The two nations have maintained a Comprehensive Strategic Energy Partnership since 2022 and launched the UAE-France Bilateral Climate Investment Platform last year.

