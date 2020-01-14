UrduPoint.com
Masdar’s Investments In Over 30 Countries Total US$14 Billion: Mohamed Al Ramahi

Umer Jamshaid 4 minutes ago Tue 14th January 2020 | 10:15 PM

Masdar’s investments in over 30 countries total US$14 billion: Mohamed Al Ramahi

ABU DHABI, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News / WAM - 14th Jan, 2020) Mohamed Jameel Al Ramahi, CEO of Masdar, said that the company’s total investments in over 30 countries total US$14 billion.

In a press statement made today on the sidelines of the World Future Energy Summit at Abu Dhabi Sustainability Week, Al Ramahi said that the company aims to increase its investment in Egypt and expand into the US market, the second-largest renewable energy market in the world after China, where the company aims to double its investment.

Youssef Al Ali, Executive Director of the Clean Energy Department at Masdar, told the Emirates news Agency, WAM, that Masdar has a total operating capacity of around 5,000 megawatts, making it a key global player in renewable energy.

The company aims to launch renewable energy projects around the world, invest in the US and find opportunities for growth in that promising market, as well as enhance its presence in Europe and East Asia, he said in conclusion.

