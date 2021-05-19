Masdar’s Youth 4 Sustainability platform announces Ecothon Innovation Challenge winners

ABU DHABI, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News / WAM - 19th May, 2021) Masdar’s Youth 4 Sustainability (Y4S) platform has announced "Re." as the winning team of its Ecothon Innovation Challenge.

Under the patronage of H.H. Sheikh Khaled bin Mohamed bin Zayed Al Nahyan, Member of the Executive Council and Chairman of Abu Dhabi Executive Office, Y4S, a Masdar outreach initiative, invests and actively supports the development of youth, to enable them to become sustainability leaders of tomorrow.

Hosted in collaboration with Nestlé, Khalifa Fund for Enterprise Development, the Environment Agency – Abu Dhabi and the Authority of Social Contribution – Ma’an, the challenge tasked the competing teams with developing either new and recyclable materials for packaging, production and design, or an innovation that could enable society, governments and corporations to encourage responsible behaviour toward a single-use plastic-free future.

The Re. team were selected as the winners for their innovative water bottles that aim to redesign and reimagine the future of drinking water, while tackling the issue of plastic pollution.

Dr Lamya Nawaf Fawwaz, Executive Director of Brand and Strategic Initiatives at Masdar, said, "I would like to congratulate all the teams who competed in the Ecothon Innovation Challenge and created innovative solutions to tackle some of the world’s most difficult waste problems using circular economy principles. The Ecothon aims to develop participants’ skills and knowledge to enable them to become future business leaders and innovators, and the ideas presented highlight the important role that youth can play in supporting the global sustainability agenda."

"Masdar is proud to be taking a leading role in preparing the youth to become future sustainability leaders under the Youth 4 Sustainability platform," she added.

"The future is safe in the hands of young sustainability leaders, whom Nestlé always aims to support in line with our commitments to youth and to the planet, which include making 100 percent of our packaging recyclable or reusable by 2025; and to Foster Career Opportunities for Youth," said Sivakumar Shangumavel, Nestlé Regional Safety, Health, Environment and Security Manager in the middle East & North Africa.

"We are proud to be collaborating with Masdar and other partners on this Ecothon journey that provides opportunities for both youth mentoring and encouraging a greener future," he added.

The "Qright" team were awarded second place for their technological solution to influence change in consumers shopping behaviour, while "CirEco+" came third for their application that encourages shoppers to use reusable bags in exchange for rewards and a fast self-checkout feature in stores.

Both of these teams will receive support from Masdar and BP start-up accelerator The Catalyst, to incubate their ideas and innovations.

The teams that were not placed in the competition will also receive support from Innovate4Good, a platform that enables the next generation of sustainability and technology for good start-ups. These include: FRA: An adapted water dispenser that incentivizes households and community spaces to reduce their water bottles purchases. The smart dispenser uses the internet of Things (IoT) to measure water consumption of each member of the household or community group.

Qayyim: A multi-function platform aimed at improving the sustainability measures deployed in restaurants by providing consultations and engaging the businesses with sustainable suppliers offering preferential rates.

Eco-Cart: A foldable trolley with detachable containers that is designed to be cost-efficient, sustainable and convenient.

LPI (Less Plastic Initiative): A solution to actively improve consumers’ behaviours toward plastic by bringing together consumers, transportation and collecting centres for recycling.

WAA'I: An app-based service that provides a collection service for plastic from residential properties. The plastic is sorted and recycled. The app also shows people eco-friendly items to buy.

More than 45 Future Sustainability Leaders, in eight separate teams, participated in the Ecothon, receiving approximately 22 hours of mentoring and training on design thinking and insights for innovation, ideation, prototyping and pitching to develop and refine their innovative ideas in the circular economy. The winning team will be connected with potential incubators for mentorship and to help them advance their idea.

The Y4S platform hosts two-year-long programmes – the Future Sustainability Leaders and Sustainability Ambassadors programs, which aim to build the next generation of sustainability leaders.

The Future Sustainability Leaders connects university students and professionals aged 18-35 with global leaders, policymakers and technology pioneers to learn about sustainability best practice and leadership.

The Ecothon competition was launched in 2019 and offers early incubation and acceleration opportunities to Y4S cohorts through mentoring and networking.