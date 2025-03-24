Mass displacement in northern West Bank takes dramatic toll on Palestinians: MSF

(UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News / WAM - 24th Mar, 2025) GAZA, 24th March, 2025 (WAM) – Médecins Sans Frontières (MSF) warned that tens of thousands of displaced people in northern parts of the West Bank, Palestine, are without proper shelter, essential services, and access to healthcare.

“This scale of forced displacement and destruction of the camps has not been seen for decades,” said Brice de la Vingne, MSF Director of Operations. “People are unable to return to their homes as Israeli forces have blocked access to the camps, destroying homes and infrastructure.”

“Camps have become ruins and dust,” added de la Vingne.

“Israel must stop this, and the humanitarian response needs to be scaled up.”

In its report “Inflicting harm and denying care”, MSF said thousands of people are without proper shelter, essential services and access to healthcare in northern parts of the West Bank.

MSF continues to respond to the urgent needs, but the scale of displacement and the escalating humanitarian crisis, amid the inadequate international response, present an immense challenge and needs in the West Bank are only getting worse.