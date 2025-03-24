Mass Displacement In Northern West Bank Takes Dramatic Toll On Palestinians: MSF
Sumaira FH Published March 24, 2025 | 06:30 PM
(UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News / WAM - 24th Mar, 2025) GAZA, 24th March, 2025 (WAM) – Médecins Sans Frontières (MSF) warned that tens of thousands of displaced people in northern parts of the West Bank, Palestine, are without proper shelter, essential services, and access to healthcare.
“This scale of forced displacement and destruction of the camps has not been seen for decades,” said Brice de la Vingne, MSF Director of Operations. “People are unable to return to their homes as Israeli forces have blocked access to the camps, destroying homes and infrastructure.”
“Camps have become ruins and dust,” added de la Vingne.
“Israel must stop this, and the humanitarian response needs to be scaled up.”
In its report “Inflicting harm and denying care”, MSF said thousands of people are without proper shelter, essential services and access to healthcare in northern parts of the West Bank.
MSF continues to respond to the urgent needs, but the scale of displacement and the escalating humanitarian crisis, amid the inadequate international response, present an immense challenge and needs in the West Bank are only getting worse.
Recent Stories
Mass displacement in northern West Bank takes dramatic toll on Palestinians: MSF
575 publishers from 92 countries to participate in 4th International Booksellers ..
WOAH Centre for Camel Diseases detects likely cause of Ethiopia camel deaths
CBUAE issues new AED100 banknote
PITB Organizes e-Procurement Training for Judicial Magistrates
Abu Dhabi Biobank launches private cord blood banking services
Pakistan weather update: Rain expected in country's different parts before Eid-u ..
EDGE LIF establishes partnership with QuantaSim to empower local talent
Zaka becomes Pakistan’s first PMI-CP certified construction professional
UAE participates in 'G20 Trade and Investment Working Group' meeting
Three suspects arrested within two hours in Lahore gang-rape case
Punjab's Forests in Safe Hands – Drone Monitoring and Quick Response Forest Fo ..
More Stories From Middle East
-
Mass displacement in northern West Bank takes dramatic toll on Palestinians: MSF6 minutes ago
-
575 publishers from 92 countries to participate in 4th International Booksellers Conference in Sharj ..36 minutes ago
-
WOAH Centre for Camel Diseases detects likely cause of Ethiopia camel deaths51 minutes ago
-
Seviora Group opens first Middle East office in ADGM1 hour ago
-
CBUAE issues new AED100 banknote2 hours ago
-
GME marks first trade on Alternative Crude Ecosystem2 hours ago
-
Abu Dhabi Biobank launches private cord blood banking services2 hours ago
-
EDGE LIF establishes partnership with QuantaSim to empower local talent2 hours ago
-
UAE participates in 'G20 Trade and Investment Working Group' meeting2 hours ago
-
UAE to participate in Amir of Kuwait International Shooting Championship3 hours ago
-
Tahnoon bin Zayed concludes official visit to Washington3 hours ago
-
New initiatives unveiled at 6th Al Multaqa meeting to empower Abu Dhabi’s private sector3 hours ago