Massive Fire At Oil Field In Southern Iraq Brought Under Control
Faizan Hashmi Published January 25, 2025 | 06:30 PM
BAGHDAD, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News / WAM - 25th Jan, 2025) Iraqi Ministry of Oil announced that it has managed to control the massive fire that broke out in an oil field in the south of the country on Friday.
A fire broke out in a tank at the fifth station at the giant North Rumaila Oil Field in the southern Iraqi province of Basra, injuring three people.
The Basra Oil Company, which manages the facility, stated that a fire broke out at storage tank in the fifth gas station of north Rumaila, Basra, where maintenance work was recently completed.
It reported, “The fire broke out due to technical reasons that have yet to be determined. As soon as the fire was reported, emergency teams were dispatched to the scene and succeeded in extinguishing it.”
The plant will be restored to operation after safety measures are confirmed and damage is assessed, the company said.
The Rumaila field, located in Basra province in southern Iraq, specifically near the border with Kuwait, is one of the largest oil fields in the world, with estimated oil reserves of 17 billion barrels.
Recent Stories
Massive fire at oil field in southern Iraq brought under control
PSL teams find new buys ahead of fast approaching 10th edition
Minister Steps In, Saves 870 Students' Academic Year
Khaled bin Mohamed bin Zayed visits Al Hosn Festival
Hamas releases four more Israeli female soldiers
Qatar reiterates its support for international efforts to resolve Russian-Ukrain ..
MBZUH discusses cooperation with Islamic Religious Council of Malaysia
“Abida Parveen perfectly fine,”: Singer’s team clarifies
Pakistan bowled out for 154 in first innings of 2nd Test against West Indies
Kubra Khan, Gohar Rasheed officially announce to tie the knot
Operation Chivalrous Knight 3: 100 trucks carrying 1,442 tonnes of UAE aid enter ..
Imran Khan sets conditions for next round of negotiations with govt
More Stories From Middle East
-
Massive fire at oil field in southern Iraq brought under control50 seconds ago
-
Khaled bin Mohamed bin Zayed visits Al Hosn Festival16 minutes ago
-
Qatar reiterates its support for international efforts to resolve Russian-Ukrainian crisis peacefull ..31 minutes ago
-
MBZUH discusses cooperation with Islamic Religious Council of Malaysia31 minutes ago
-
Operation Chivalrous Knight 3: 100 trucks carrying 1,442 tonnes of UAE aid entered Gaza since start ..1 hour ago
-
Thousands of martyrs still missing under rubble in Gaza: Palestinian Civil Defence2 hours ago
-
3000 Palestinian families displaced from Jenin due to Israeli aggression2 hours ago
-
UoS participates in BETT 2025 in UK2 hours ago
-
SFAL welcomes 29 literary luminaries from UAE, Africa2 hours ago
-
UAE committed to building sustainable energy future: Amna Al Dahak3 hours ago
-
UAE hosts high-level meetings with Kazakhstan monitoring agency3 hours ago
-
GCC ranks 6th globally in goods trade volume: GCC-Stat4 hours ago