Massive Fire At Oil Field In Southern Iraq Brought Under Control

Faizan Hashmi Published January 25, 2025 | 06:30 PM

BAGHDAD, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News / WAM - 25th Jan, 2025) Iraqi Ministry of Oil announced that it has managed to control the massive fire that broke out in an oil field in the south of the country on Friday.

A fire broke out in a tank at the fifth station at the giant North Rumaila Oil Field in the southern Iraqi province of Basra, injuring three people.

The Basra Oil Company, which manages the facility, stated that a fire broke out at storage tank in the fifth gas station of north Rumaila, Basra, where maintenance work was recently completed.

It reported, “The fire broke out due to technical reasons that have yet to be determined. As soon as the fire was reported, emergency teams were dispatched to the scene and succeeded in extinguishing it.”

The plant will be restored to operation after safety measures are confirmed and damage is assessed, the company said.

The Rumaila field, located in Basra province in southern Iraq, specifically near the border with Kuwait, is one of the largest oil fields in the world, with estimated oil reserves of 17 billion barrels.

