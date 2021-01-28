Matchweek 14 kicks off under slogan 'Together We Recover'

(UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News / WAM - 28th Jan, 2021) ABU DHABI, 28th January 2021 (WAM) - The UAE Pro League announced that matchweek 14 of the Arabian Gulf League will be held under the slogan "Together We Recover".

This will mark the start of the second half of the season and will see Ajman face Al Dhafra, Hatta play against Al Wahda and Al Jazira take on Al Nasr on Friday and will resume on Saturday with four matches between Khorfakkan and Al Ain, Shabab Al Ahli and Ittihad Kalba, Bani Yas and Al Wasl and Sharjah and Fujairah.

The "Together We Recover" slogan comes in support of the country’s Covid-19 vaccination efforts, as it urges members of the society to get immunized through vaccination, while adhering to social responsibility, ensuring public safety and supporting the great national efforts to protect the health of society members.

During matchweek 14 games, the campaign’s slogan will be displayed on the electronic screens in the stadiums and the giant screens in all matches. In addition, an awareness message will be part of the visual effects displayed during the match of the week between Al Jazira and Al Nasr at Mohammed Bin Zayed Stadium in Abu Dhabi.