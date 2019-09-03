Materials Handling Middle East show opens in Dubai

(@imziishan)

DUBAI, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News / WAM - 03rd Sep, 2019) The 2019 Materials Handling middle East opened today in Dubai to discover the latest tools and technologies in operations management and optimisation.

Opened by Mattar Al Tayer, Director General and Chairman of the board of Executive Directors of the Road and Transport Authority (TRA), the event, which runs until 5 September at the Dubai World Trade Centre (DWTC), is co-located with SPS Automation Middle East, opening to a crowd of logistics, materials handling, automation and e-commerce professionals.

Mattar Al Tayer, was joined by Simon Mellor, CEO, Messe Frankfurt Middle East, the show’s organiser, as they toured the show floor meeting with representatives of local and international exhibitors.

Now in its 10th edition, Materials Handling Middle East will have a focused futuristic showcase of robotics and automation, ushered in by a rapidly changing industrial landscape.

The three-day tradeshow is addressing impactful topics for the industry, including automated solutions, operational and cost efficiency, production capacity and customer service.

Hosting close to 100 exhibitors from over 30 countries, international and local presence at the show was bolstered by Japanese automation providers, Daifuku; Germany’s Schafer; the regional branch of for industrial solutions provider, ACME; and Kuwaiti transportation logistics giant, Agility.

Swisslog, a global leader in robotic, data-driven and flexible automated solutions introduced highly efficient robotised storage and order processing solutions for small parts and pallets that can be integrated into existing buildings.

Commenting on its benefits to logistics automation, Alain Kaddoum, General Manager of Swisslog Middle East said: "The GCC automated materials handling equipment segment is growing at a CAGR of 8.6 pc and is expected to reach $498.5 million by 2023.

"This growth will cross from e-commerce and retail, to F&B and pharmaceuticals and is fueled by the demand for operational efficiencies. Businesses are now recognizing the full potential and need for warehouse automation investments.

"Our solutions such as Vectura, AutoStore, CarryPick and PowerStore are designed to shape the future of logistics automation and transform warehouses and distribution centres to achieve maximum efficiency, flexibility and agility."