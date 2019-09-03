UrduPoint.com
UrduPoint

Materials Handling Middle East Show Opens In Dubai

Zeeshan Aziz (@imziishan) 2 minutes ago Tue 03rd September 2019 | 07:30 PM

Materials Handling Middle East show opens in Dubai

DUBAI, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News / WAM - 03rd Sep, 2019) The 2019 Materials Handling middle East opened today in Dubai to discover the latest tools and technologies in operations management and optimisation.

Opened by Mattar Al Tayer, Director General and Chairman of the board of Executive Directors of the Road and Transport Authority (TRA), the event, which runs until 5 September at the Dubai World Trade Centre (DWTC), is co-located with SPS Automation Middle East, opening to a crowd of logistics, materials handling, automation and e-commerce professionals.

Mattar Al Tayer, was joined by Simon Mellor, CEO, Messe Frankfurt Middle East, the show’s organiser, as they toured the show floor meeting with representatives of local and international exhibitors.

Now in its 10th edition, Materials Handling Middle East will have a focused futuristic showcase of robotics and automation, ushered in by a rapidly changing industrial landscape.

The three-day tradeshow is addressing impactful topics for the industry, including automated solutions, operational and cost efficiency, production capacity and customer service.

Hosting close to 100 exhibitors from over 30 countries, international and local presence at the show was bolstered by Japanese automation providers, Daifuku; Germany’s Schafer; the regional branch of for industrial solutions provider, ACME; and Kuwaiti transportation logistics giant, Agility.

Swisslog, a global leader in robotic, data-driven and flexible automated solutions introduced highly efficient robotised storage and order processing solutions for small parts and pallets that can be integrated into existing buildings.

Commenting on its benefits to logistics automation, Alain Kaddoum, General Manager of Swisslog Middle East said: "The GCC automated materials handling equipment segment is growing at a CAGR of 8.6 pc and is expected to reach $498.5 million by 2023.

"This growth will cross from e-commerce and retail, to F&B and pharmaceuticals and is fueled by the demand for operational efficiencies. Businesses are now recognizing the full potential and need for warehouse automation investments.

"Our solutions such as Vectura, AutoStore, CarryPick and PowerStore are designed to shape the future of logistics automation and transform warehouses and distribution centres to achieve maximum efficiency, flexibility and agility."

Related Topics

World Dubai Road Germany Frankfurt Middle East September 2019 Event From Industry (Colony) Sarhad Textile Mills Limited Million

Recent Stories

UVAS, PSFST jointlyorganised stakeholders meeting ..

16 minutes ago

PCB to organise T20 festival match in Muzaffarabad ..

26 minutes ago

Govt assures help to resolve financial issues of v ..

1 minute ago

Aisha Abro assumes charge as DC Hyderabad

1 minute ago

Georgia Not Weighing Curbs on Russian Firms - Seni ..

1 minute ago

Chilli sauce factory owner jailed for 7 months

1 minute ago

Your Thoughts and Comments

More Stories From Middle East

About Us | Contact Us | Advertisment
ABOUT US
Our Network
Who We Are
Site Links:

Education - Urdu News - Car Prices - Breaking News - English News - Live Tv Channels - Urdu Horoscope - Horoscope in Urdu - Muslim Names in Urdu - Urdu Poetry - Love Poetry - Sad Poetry - Prize Bond - Mobile Prices in Pakistan - PTV Sports - English to Urdu - Big Ticket - Translate English to Urdu - Ramadan Calendar - Prayer Times - DDF Raffle - Islamic Calendar - Events - Today Islamic Date - Travel - UAE Raffles - Travel Guide - Arabic - Urdu Cooking Recipes - Directory - Pakistan Results - Past Papers - BISE - Schools in Pakistan - Academies & Tuition Centers

UrduPoint Network is the largest independent digital media house from Pakistan, catering the needs of its users since year 1997. We provide breaking news, Pakistani news, International news, Business news, Sports news, Urdu news and Live Urdu News

© 1997-2019, UrduPoint Network

All rights of the publication are reserved by UrduPoint.com. Reproduction without proper consent is not allowed.