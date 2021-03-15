Mathayel Mohammed Al Saridi appointed Speaker of Emirati Children’s Parliament

(@FahadShabbir)

ABU DHABI, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News / WAM - 15th Mar, 2021) Mathayel Mohammed Al Saridi was appointed the Speaker of the Emirati Children’s Parliament by acclamation, during the first procedural session of the parliament’s first Legislative Chapter held today at the headquarters of the Federal National Council (FNC), attended by Saqr Ghobash, Speaker of the FNC.

Mariam bint Omar Al Hamli was appointed the parliament’s Deputy Speaker while Munza bint Mohammed Al Mansouri was appointed the rapporteur , according to the statute approved at the start of the session moderated by Mariam bin Thanya, FNC Member.

Ghobash congratulated Al Saridi for winning the trust of her colleagues while wishing her success.

"We are confident in your capacities, efforts and determination, and this experience will be an added benefit to you and us at the FNC," he said.

In her speech, Al Saridi stated, "The parliament aims to empower us to perform parliamentary work correctly, as well as develop a culture of dialogue between us and national officials, to serve children’s issues and protect their rights, by informing them about these rights and how to defend them.

"

"The FNC’s journey is a pioneering experience to be emulated, considering its legislative and regulatory performance and its service to the nation’s issues and overall needs. We will follow the FNC’s approach when performing our parliamentary duties, by discussing our ideas with decision-makers concerning challenges in the areas of education, health, culture, media, the youth and sports," she added.

"I thank you for trusting me to be the president of the first legislative chapter of the Emirati Children’s Parliament, and I pledge to exert all my efforts to meet your aspirations."

The parliament will establish its legislative, legal and children’s rights affairs, education, youth, sports and media affairs, and health, social and labour affairs committees.