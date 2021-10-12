(@ChaudhryMAli88)

ABU DHABI, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News / WAM - 12th Oct, 2021) Mattar Salem Ali Al Dhaheri, Under-Secretary of the Ministry of Defence, today received a delegation from the National Defence College of India, headed by Major General Manoj Kumar Bindal.

The delegation is currently visiting the country, as part of the schedule of external visits of the Indian National Defence College.

Al Dhaheri welcomed the delegation, wishing that their visit to the UAE would achieve its desired goals.

The meeting saw an exchange of viewpoints about developments in the regional and international scene, and views on issues of common interest.

The Indian military delegation expressed their happiness with the progress and development they witnessed in all sectors. At the end of the visit, the two sides exchanged commemorative souvenirs.