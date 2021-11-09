UrduPoint.com

Mattar Al Tayer Inaugurates Cityscape Global 2021

Umer Jamshaid 5 minutes ago Tue 09th November 2021 | 08:30 PM

Mattar Al Tayer inaugurates Cityscape Global 2021

DUBAI, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News / WAM - 09th Nov, 2021) Mattar Al Tayer, Commissioner-General for Infrastructure, Urban Planning and Well-Being Track, and Chairman of the Supreme Committee for Urban Planning, inaugurated the exceptional 21st edition of Cityscape Global being held at the Dubai Exhibition Centre (Expo 2020 site) until 11 November in the presence of Sultan Butti bin Mejren, Director General of Dubai Land Department (DLD), and a number of CEOs from DLD.

The global event provided investment opportunities for visitors in the two events, Cityscape and Expo 2020 Dubai, by major and sub-developers, including the diversity and suitability for different investors and those interested in the real estate sector and their needs, whether residents or international visitors alike.

Al Tayer toured the exhibition, visiting the pavilions of a number of government entities and local and international private entities participating in this global event. Al Tayer visited DLD's stand and was briefed on the innovative services it provides, which directly contributed to enhancing the technical aspect of the real estate environment in Dubai.

During his tour of the exhibition, Al Tayer stopped at stands of a number of private and international entities, including Damac, Dubai Investments, Azizi, and The Avenue, reviewing services, investment opportunities and various experiences in the real estate markets.

More than 70 real estate developers, architecture companies, and leading consultancies in the world will present the latest developments in the various real estate markets, specifically the middle East, with exceptional opportunities and services at Cityscape Global 2021. It is a unique and comprehensive platform that allows investors, developers and various stakeholders to meet in one place, exchange knowledge and experiences, and attract interested local and international investors looking for properties that meet their various needs. The event continues until 11 November at the Dubai Exhibition Centre (Expo 2020 site).

Related Topics

World Exchange Dubai Middle East SITE November 2020 Market Event From Government

Recent Stories

Etihad Rail, EDGE and Shurooq Join the National In ..

Etihad Rail, EDGE and Shurooq Join the National In-Country Value Program

5 minutes ago
 Abu Dhabi awarded Official ‘City of Music’ Sta ..

Abu Dhabi awarded Official ‘City of Music’ Status by the UNESCO Creative Cit ..

5 minutes ago
 Noon Polo Cup gets underway

Noon Polo Cup gets underway

26 seconds ago
 Duda Believes Belarus Not Allowing Migrants to Lea ..

Duda Believes Belarus Not Allowing Migrants to Leave Border Area

28 seconds ago
 Govt taking steps to improve infrastructure of all ..

Govt taking steps to improve infrastructure of all industrial areas: Commissione ..

30 seconds ago
 Pakistanis observe Junagadh Black Day with valor

Pakistanis observe Junagadh Black Day with valor

3 minutes ago

More Stories From Middle East

About Us | Contact Us | Advertisment
ABOUT US
Our Network
Who We Are
Site Links:

Education - Urdu News - Car Prices - Breaking News - English News - Live Tv Channels - Urdu Horoscope - Horoscope in Urdu - Muslim Names in Urdu - Urdu Poetry - Love Poetry - Sad Poetry - Prize Bond - Mobile Prices in Pakistan - PTV Sports - English to Urdu - Big Ticket - Translate English to Urdu - Ramadan Calendar - Prayer Times - DDF Raffle - Islamic Calendar - Events - Today Islamic Date - Travel - UAE Raffles - Travel Guide - Arabic - Urdu Cooking Recipes - Directory - Pakistan Results - Past Papers - BISE - Schools in Pakistan - Academies & Tuition Centers

UrduPoint Network is the largest independent digital media house from Pakistan, catering the needs of its users since year 1997. We provide breaking news, Pakistani news, International news, Business news, Sports news, Urdu news and Live Urdu News

© 1997-2021, UrduPoint Network

All rights of the publication are reserved by UrduPoint.com. Reproduction without proper consent is not allowed.