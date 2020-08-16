UrduPoint.com
UrduPoint

Mauritania Affirms Support For UAE, Hails Its Firm Stances In Support Of Palestinian Cause

Faizan Hashmi 5 minutes ago Sun 16th August 2020 | 04:45 PM

Mauritania affirms support for UAE, hails its firm stances in support of Palestinian cause

NOUAKCHOTT, Mauritania, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News / WAM - 16th Aug, 2020) Mauritania has stressed its support for the United Arab Emirates’ position favouring national, Arab and Muslim interests.

The Mauritanian news Agency quoted a statement issued by the Ministry of Foreign Affairs, Cooperation and Mauritanians Abroad as saying that the country highlighted the UAE’s support for Palestine and the rights of the Palestinian people to establishing a state with Jerusalem as its capital.

"In recognition of the fraternal and historic ties between our country and the UAE, and based on our confidence in the wisdom of the UAE's leadership and its significant sacrifices for Arab causes, especially the Palestinian cause, we stress that the UAE has full sovereignty and independence in managing its relations and stances guided by its national interests, as well as by Arab and Muslim interests and causes," the statement said.

"We fully trust the leadership of the UAE and its understanding of the interests of the Arab region, as well as of the Palestinian people and their struggle under Israeli occupation and we are confident that it will take the necessary measures to ensure the welfare of Palestinians and their right to an independent country, with Jerusalem as its capital," it added.

Related Topics

Palestine UAE Jerusalem Independence United Arab Emirates Mauritania Muslim Arab

Recent Stories

Sharjah Airport becomes first carbon neutral airpo ..

1 hour ago

Sri Lankan expats find new job opportunities in UA ..

1 hour ago

UAE leaders offer condolences on death of US Presi ..

2 hours ago

Over 140 international professional participate in ..

3 hours ago

Russia reports nearly 5,000 new coronavirus cases

3 hours ago

Guggenheim Abu Dhabi’s ‘In the Studio’ to co ..

3 hours ago

More Stories From Middle East

About Us | Contact Us | Advertisment
ABOUT US
Our Network
Who We Are
Site Links:

Education - Urdu News - Car Prices - Breaking News - English News - Live Tv Channels - Urdu Horoscope - Horoscope in Urdu - Muslim Names in Urdu - Urdu Poetry - Love Poetry - Sad Poetry - Prize Bond - Mobile Prices in Pakistan - PTV Sports - English to Urdu - Big Ticket - Translate English to Urdu - Ramadan Calendar - Prayer Times - DDF Raffle - Islamic Calendar - Events - Today Islamic Date - Travel - UAE Raffles - Travel Guide - Arabic - Urdu Cooking Recipes - Directory - Pakistan Results - Past Papers - BISE - Schools in Pakistan - Academies & Tuition Centers

UrduPoint Network is the largest independent digital media house from Pakistan, catering the needs of its users since year 1997. We provide breaking news, Pakistani news, International news, Business news, Sports news, Urdu news and Live Urdu News

© 1997-2020, UrduPoint Network

All rights of the publication are reserved by UrduPoint.com. Reproduction without proper consent is not allowed.