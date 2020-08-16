Mauritania affirms support for UAE, hails its firm stances in support of Palestinian cause

NOUAKCHOTT, Mauritania, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News / WAM - 16th Aug, 2020) Mauritania has stressed its support for the United Arab Emirates’ position favouring national, Arab and Muslim interests.

The Mauritanian news Agency quoted a statement issued by the Ministry of Foreign Affairs, Cooperation and Mauritanians Abroad as saying that the country highlighted the UAE’s support for Palestine and the rights of the Palestinian people to establishing a state with Jerusalem as its capital.

"In recognition of the fraternal and historic ties between our country and the UAE, and based on our confidence in the wisdom of the UAE's leadership and its significant sacrifices for Arab causes, especially the Palestinian cause, we stress that the UAE has full sovereignty and independence in managing its relations and stances guided by its national interests, as well as by Arab and Muslim interests and causes," the statement said.

"We fully trust the leadership of the UAE and its understanding of the interests of the Arab region, as well as of the Palestinian people and their struggle under Israeli occupation and we are confident that it will take the necessary measures to ensure the welfare of Palestinians and their right to an independent country, with Jerusalem as its capital," it added.