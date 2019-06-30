Mauritania's Foreign Minister Receives Credentials Of UAE Ambassador
Faizan Hashmi 44 seconds ago Sun 30th June 2019 | 05:45 PM
NOUAKCHOTT, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News / WAM - 30th Jun, 2019) Hamad Ghanim Al Muhairi, UAE Ambassador to Mauritania, has presented a copy of his credentials to Ismael Ould Cheikh Ahmed, Minister for Foreign Affairs of Mauritania, as the Ambassador Extraordinary and Plenipotentiary of the UAE to Mauritania.
This came during a meeting held at the minister's office in the capital Nouakchott.