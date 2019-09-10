UrduPoint.com
Mauritanian Chief Of Staff Visits Wahat Al Karama

Faizan Hashmi 6 minutes ago Tue 10th September 2019 | 09:45 PM

Mauritanian Chief of Staff visits Wahat Al Karama

(UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News / WAM - 10th Sep, 2019) ABU DHABI, 10th September 2019 (WAM) - Chief of General Staff of the Mauritanian Armed Forces Lieutenant-General Mohamed Cheikh Ould Mohamed Lemine visited on Tuesday Wahat Al Karama, Abu Dhabi’s national and cultural landmark designed to commemorate the sacrifices and heroic deeds of UAE martyrs to defend their homeland and protect its achievements.

Upon his arrival, he was welcomed by Sheikh Khalifa bin Tahnoun Al Nahyan, Executive Director of the Martyrs' Families' Affairs Office, at the Abu Dhabi Crown Prince's Court.

He attended the Guard of Honor ceremony, then laid a wreath at Martyrs' Monument, made up of 31 panels leaning on one another in a symbol of solidarity between the leadership, people and soldiers of the UAE.

Afterwards, he went on a tour across Wahat Al Karama and listened to a detailed explanation by Sheikh Khalifa bin Tahnoun Al Nahyan about the different sections in Wahat Al Karama, which embody the bravery and heroism of UAE heroes, as well as the nation’s noble values.

Lt. General Mohamed Cheikh wrote in the visitor’s log, expressing his utmost respect and appreciation for the brave martyrs of the UAE.

