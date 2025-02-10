Open Menu

Mauritanian Culture Minister Praises Sharjah Ruler's Cultural Efforts

Mohammad Ali (@ChaudhryMAli88) Published February 10, 2025 | 09:00 PM

NOUAKCHOTT, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News / WAM - 10th Feb, 2025) Al-Hussein Ould Medou, Minister of Culture, Arts, Communication, and Relations with Parliament, welcomed a delegation from Sharjah's Department of Culture.

The delegation, led by Abdullah bin Mohammed Al Owais, Chairman of the Department, and Mohammed Ibrahim Al-Qaseer, Director of Cultural Affairs, attended the launch of the 10th session of the Nouakchott Festival of Arabic Poetry.

The festival, spanning three days, welcomed widespread participation from poets.

Ould Amdou praised the efforts of His Highness Sheikh Dr. Sultan bin Mohammed Al Qasimi, Ruler of Sharjah, in preserving and spreading the Arabic language. He highlighted the successful cooperation between Sharjah and Mauritania, fostering cultural events and strengthening bilateral relations.

The Minister emphasised the shared cultural heritage between Mauritania and Sharjah, particularly in the area of manuscripts. Mauritania has adopted several initiatives to preserve its historical heritage, including renewed research at the Almoravid cradle site after decades of hiatus.

Ould Amdou also shared his excitement about Nouakchott’s preparations for its first international book fair and acknowledged Sharjah’s critical role in Arab cultural development. He praised Sharjah for hosting significant cultural institutions and lauded the accomplishment of the historical Arabic dictionary, now accessible to the broader Arab world.

Al Owais highlighted the long-standing cultural cooperation between Sharjah and Mauritania, beginning with the Sharjah Forum for Young Poets in 2012. He noted continued collaboration, such as the establishment of the House of poetry in Nouakchott and the Mauritanian Literature Festival in 2024.

Al Owais conveyed the greetings of H.H. the Ruler of Sharjah to Ould Amdou and expressed his hopes for ongoing success in future cultural endeavors.

The meeting was also attended by Walid Al-Nas Ould Hannoun, Director of the Ministry’s Department of Culture, and Dr. Abdullah Al-Sayed, Director of the Nouakchott Poetry House.

