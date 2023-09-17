Open Menu

Mauritanian Literature Festival Concludes Its Activities

Mohammad Ali (@ChaudhryMAli88) Published September 17, 2023 | 02:15 PM

NOUAKCHOTT, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News / WAM - 17th Sep, 2023) The Mauritanian Literature Festival, held under the patronage of H.H. Dr. Sheikh Sultan bin Muhammad Al Qasimi, Supreme Council Member and Ruler of Sharjah, concluded its activities.

Held and organised by the Sharjah Department of Culture (SDC) in cooperation with the Ministry of Culture, Youth and sports and the Mauritanian Parliament, the festival was a celebration of the occasion of Nouakchott’s selection as the Capital of Culture in the Islamic World for the year 2023, and included four main themes that discussed the stages of development of the Mauritanian narrative, the current Mauritanian story, the Mauritanian novel from its founding to the contemporary scene, and the narratives absent in the Mauritanian novel.

It also included an event on Mauritanian poetry, in addition to two poetry sessions, with the participation of more than 40 Mauritanian men and women.

The House of Poetry in Nouakchott hosted the closing activities of the festival, in the presence of Abdulla bin Mohammed Al Owais, Chairman of SDC; Mohammed Ibrahim Al Qaseer, Director of the Department of Cultural Affairs in SDC; and a large number of Mauritanian and Arab intellectuals and writers.

Abdullah Al Owais said, “We are very happy with the holding of this festival, and with the gathering of Mauritanian writers, critics and academics. His Highness the Ruler of Sharjah was keen for the UAE and Sharjah to have an active presence in these distinguished cultural events to celebrate the selection of Nouakchott as the Capital of Culture in the Islamic World for the year 2023, which reflects also the importance of joint cooperation with the Ministry of Culture, Youth and Sports and the Mauritanian Parliament.”

