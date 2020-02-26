Mauritanian President receives UAE Minister of State

NOUAKCHOTT, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News / WAM - 26th Feb, 2020) Mohamed Ould Ghazouani, President of Mauritania, received Ahmed Ali Al Sayegh, Minister of State, who led the UAE delegation participating in the G5 Sahel Summit held in Nouakchott.

Following the meeting, Al Sayegh stressed that the UAE continues to support Sahel countries, especially Mauritania.

Al Sayegh also met with Ismail Ould Bedde Ould Cheikh Sidiya, Prime Minister of Mauritania, to discuss the bilateral ties between the two countries, as well as several topics of mutual concern.

The two meetings were attended by Hamad Ghanim Al Muhairi, UAE Ambassador to Mauritania, and members of the UAE delegation.