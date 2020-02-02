Mauritanian President visits Sheikh Zayed Grand Mosque

(@FahadShabbir)

ABU DHABI, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News / WAM - 02nd Feb, 2020) President Mohamed Ould Ghazouani of Mauritania has visited the Sheikh Zayed Grand Mosque in Abu Dhabi, as part of his official visit to the UAE.

The Mauritanian President, who was accompanied by Dr.Yousif Al Obaidli, Director-General of the Sheikh Zayed Grand Mosque Center, and Hamad Ghanim Al Mehairi, UAE Ambassador to Mauritania, visited the tomb of the Founding Father, the late Sheikh Zayed bin Sultan Al Nahyan, where he recalled his rich legacy and wise vision for peace, tolerance and peaceful coexistence among peoples of the world.

President Ghazouani and his accompanying delegation were also briefed on the mosque’s noble message that promotes coexistence, tolerance, openness to other cultures, and the true essence of islam.

At the end of the visit, Dr. Al Obaidli presented the Mauritanian head of state with a copy of two of the Centre’s distinctive publications titled "Spaces of Light" that showcases the winning photographs in "Spaces of Light" photography award and another copy of a book about places of worship in the Islamic history.

The Grand Mosque is affiliated to the Ministry of Presidential Affairs and enjoys support and the follow-up by H.H. Sheikh Mansour bin Zayed Al Nahyan, Deputy Prime Minister and Minister of Presidential Affairs. It was established to represent a cultural and intellectual platform formed on the combined basis of cultural and national values. It serves as an Iconic masterpiece reflecting the concepts and values of the late Sheikh Zayed bin Sultan Al Nahyan, deeply rooted in the sentiment of the nation, and constitutes an extension of the doctrines of the tolerant Islamic religion, and the core values that form UAEs national identity.