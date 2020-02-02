ABU DHABI, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News / WAM - 02nd Feb, 2020) President Mohamed Ould Ghazouani of Mauritania visited the Founder's Memorial on Sunday, as part of his official visit to the UAE.

Dr Yousef Al Obaidli, Director-General of the Memorial, and Hamad Ghanim Al Mehairi, UAE Ambassador to Mauritania, took the Mauritanian President and his delegation on a tour of the monument where they were briefed by one of the Memorial's Cultural Tour Specialist about the legacy of UAE's late Founding Father Sheikh Zayed bin Sultan Al Nahyan, which is manifested through the artwork Al Thuraya that offers a dynamic three-dimensional portrait of Sheikh Zayed and the Heritage Park, rare recordings of Sheikh Zayed, as well as video footage that narrates his noble values and his inspiring legacy.

President Ghazouani also learned about Sheikh Zayed's love of and his commitment to the preservation of the environment in the Heritage Park, which includes various types of flora and fauna that are part of the rich natural environment in the UAE and the Arabian Peninsula.