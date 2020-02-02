UrduPoint.com
UrduPoint

Mauritanian President Visits The Founder's Memorial

Muhammad Irfan 2 minutes ago Sun 02nd February 2020 | 07:15 PM

Mauritanian President visits The Founder's Memorial

ABU DHABI, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News / WAM - 02nd Feb, 2020) President Mohamed Ould Ghazouani of Mauritania visited the Founder's Memorial on Sunday, as part of his official visit to the UAE.

Dr Yousef Al Obaidli, Director-General of the Memorial, and Hamad Ghanim Al Mehairi, UAE Ambassador to Mauritania, took the Mauritanian President and his delegation on a tour of the monument where they were briefed by one of the Memorial's Cultural Tour Specialist about the legacy of UAE's late Founding Father Sheikh Zayed bin Sultan Al Nahyan, which is manifested through the artwork Al Thuraya that offers a dynamic three-dimensional portrait of Sheikh Zayed and the Heritage Park, rare recordings of Sheikh Zayed, as well as video footage that narrates his noble values and his inspiring legacy.

President Ghazouani also learned about Sheikh Zayed's love of and his commitment to the preservation of the environment in the Heritage Park, which includes various types of flora and fauna that are part of the rich natural environment in the UAE and the Arabian Peninsula.

Related Topics

UAE Visit Mauritania Sunday Love

Recent Stories

Mauritanian President visits Sheikh Zayed Grand Mo ..

2 minutes ago

Mauritanian President visits Sheikh Zayed Grand Mo ..

2 minutes ago

Mauritanian President visits The Founder&#039;s Me ..

2 minutes ago

Dubai Executive Council endorses Smart Dubai Depar ..

47 minutes ago

African Union delegation explores UAE government w ..

1 hour ago

African Union delegation explores UAE government w ..

1 hour ago

Your Thoughts and Comments

More Stories From Middle East

About Us | Contact Us | Advertisment
ABOUT US
Our Network
Who We Are
Site Links:

Education - Urdu News - Car Prices - Breaking News - English News - Live Tv Channels - Urdu Horoscope - Horoscope in Urdu - Muslim Names in Urdu - Urdu Poetry - Love Poetry - Sad Poetry - Prize Bond - Mobile Prices in Pakistan - PTV Sports - English to Urdu - Big Ticket - Translate English to Urdu - Ramadan Calendar - Prayer Times - DDF Raffle - Islamic Calendar - Events - Today Islamic Date - Travel - UAE Raffles - Travel Guide - Arabic - Urdu Cooking Recipes - Directory - Pakistan Results - Past Papers - BISE - Schools in Pakistan - Academies & Tuition Centers

UrduPoint Network is the largest independent digital media house from Pakistan, catering the needs of its users since year 1997. We provide breaking news, Pakistani news, International news, Business news, Sports news, Urdu news and Live Urdu News

© 1997-2020, UrduPoint Network

All rights of the publication are reserved by UrduPoint.com. Reproduction without proper consent is not allowed.