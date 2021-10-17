UrduPoint.com

Mauritius Minister Of Technology Visits Dubai Smart Police Station At Expo

Faizan Hashmi 36 minutes ago Sun 17th October 2021 | 04:00 PM

Mauritius Minister of Technology visits Dubai Smart Police Station at Expo

DUBAI, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News / WAM - 17th Oct, 2021) Deepak Balgobin, Minister of Technology, Communication and Innovation of the Republic of Mauritius, has recently visited the Dubai Smart Police Station (SPS) at Expo 2020 Dubai, which provides policing service to visitors of the global event round the clock without human intervention.

During the visit, Balgobin and the accompanying delegation were briefed on the self-service station, which enables customers to complete transactions smoothly and without visiting the traditional police stations or waiting in queues.

The SPS offers Expo 2020 visitors 27 key services, such as reporting crimes and traffic incidents, and 33 community-based services. They can also visit the SPS to obtain permits and certificates conveniently and easily communicate with officers who speak seven different languages through video calls.

At the end of his visit, Balgobin commended the smart and innovative services provided by Dubai Police towards ensuring the safety, security and happiness of Expo 2020 visitors.

