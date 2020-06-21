Mawaqif fees to resume in Abu Dhabi from July 1

ABU DHABI, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News / WAM - 21st Jun, 2020) The Integrated Transport Centre, ITC, of the Department of Municipalities and Transport in Abu Dhabi announced that public parking fees will be resumed starting from Wednesday, 1st July, 2020 at 8 am.

That is after the 3-month suspension of the fees in support of the society during this challenging.

ITC is offering m-Mawaqif service for the public convenience that allow users to pay for parking fees using their mobile phones. "In light of the current situation, ITC advises the public to use electronic payment methods through Darb application or by sending an SMS to 3009 from Etisalat or DU phone numbers using the following format: (City Code and Plate Category) SPACE (Plate Number) SPACE (Standard or Premium Parking) SPACE (Duration in hours)," it said, adding that SMS is charged according to the tariff of the service providers.

Mawaqif fees can also be paid with cash or rechargeable cards, said ITC, noting that all payment machines are secured to use as they are sterilised on a daily basis to ensure the safety of the public.

Mawaqif timings are from 8 am to 12 am from Saturday to Thursday. The parking areas are categorised as: Premium Parking (blue and white colours) at a rate of AED3 per hour with a maximum stay of 4 hours. Standard Parking (blue and black colours) at a rate of AED2 per hour or 15 Dirhams per day.

No parking fees are applied on Fridays, official holiday and for People of Determination. Parking spaces nearby mosques are exempted from parking fees for 45 minutes from the call to prayer.

Parking spaces in residential areas are dedicated to resident parking permit holders living within the allocated sector.