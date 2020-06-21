UrduPoint.com
UrduPoint

Mawaqif Fees To Resume In Abu Dhabi From July 1

Sumaira FH 3 minutes ago Sun 21st June 2020 | 04:15 PM

Mawaqif fees to resume in Abu Dhabi from July 1

ABU DHABI, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News / WAM - 21st Jun, 2020) The Integrated Transport Centre, ITC, of the Department of Municipalities and Transport in Abu Dhabi announced that public parking fees will be resumed starting from Wednesday, 1st July, 2020 at 8 am.

That is after the 3-month suspension of the fees in support of the society during this challenging.

ITC is offering m-Mawaqif service for the public convenience that allow users to pay for parking fees using their mobile phones. "In light of the current situation, ITC advises the public to use electronic payment methods through Darb application or by sending an SMS to 3009 from Etisalat or DU phone numbers using the following format: (City Code and Plate Category) SPACE (Plate Number) SPACE (Standard or Premium Parking) SPACE (Duration in hours)," it said, adding that SMS is charged according to the tariff of the service providers.

Mawaqif fees can also be paid with cash or rechargeable cards, said ITC, noting that all payment machines are secured to use as they are sterilised on a daily basis to ensure the safety of the public.

Mawaqif timings are from 8 am to 12 am from Saturday to Thursday. The parking areas are categorised as: Premium Parking (blue and white colours) at a rate of AED3 per hour with a maximum stay of 4 hours. Standard Parking (blue and black colours) at a rate of AED2 per hour or 15 Dirhams per day.

No parking fees are applied on Fridays, official holiday and for People of Determination. Parking spaces nearby mosques are exempted from parking fees for 45 minutes from the call to prayer.

Parking spaces in residential areas are dedicated to resident parking permit holders living within the allocated sector.

Related Topics

Mobile Abu Dhabi July SMS 2020 Prayer All From

Recent Stories

UAE sends medical aid to Azerbaijan in fight again ..

17 minutes ago

Health ministry set to gradually resume suspended ..

1 hour ago

Oman announces 905 new COVID-19 cases

1 hour ago

Second phase of COVID-19 screening for Sharjah Gov ..

3 hours ago

UAE affirms solidarity with Egypt in protecting it ..

3 hours ago

Germany&#039;s confirmed coronavirus cases rise by ..

5 hours ago

Your Thoughts and Comments

More Stories From Middle East

About Us | Contact Us | Advertisment
ABOUT US
Our Network
Who We Are
Site Links:

Education - Urdu News - Car Prices - Breaking News - English News - Live Tv Channels - Urdu Horoscope - Horoscope in Urdu - Muslim Names in Urdu - Urdu Poetry - Love Poetry - Sad Poetry - Prize Bond - Mobile Prices in Pakistan - PTV Sports - English to Urdu - Big Ticket - Translate English to Urdu - Ramadan Calendar - Prayer Times - DDF Raffle - Islamic Calendar - Events - Today Islamic Date - Travel - UAE Raffles - Travel Guide - Arabic - Urdu Cooking Recipes - Directory - Pakistan Results - Past Papers - BISE - Schools in Pakistan - Academies & Tuition Centers

UrduPoint Network is the largest independent digital media house from Pakistan, catering the needs of its users since year 1997. We provide breaking news, Pakistani news, International news, Business news, Sports news, Urdu news and Live Urdu News

© 1997-2020, UrduPoint Network

All rights of the publication are reserved by UrduPoint.com. Reproduction without proper consent is not allowed.