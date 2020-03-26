UrduPoint.com
UrduPoint

Maximum 30 Percent Of Workforce Of Each Non-government Media Institution Allowed To Work During National Disinfection Progamme

Fahad Shabbir (@FahadShabbir) 3 minutes ago Thu 26th March 2020 | 09:15 PM

Maximum 30 percent of workforce of each non-government media institution allowed to work during National Disinfection Progamme

ABUDHABI, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News / WAM - 26th Mar, 2020) Further to the decision of the Ministry of Health and Prevention (MoHaP) and Ministry of Interior (MoI) to launch the National Disinfection Programme, the National Media Council (NMC) has decided to allow a maximum of 30 percent of the workforce of each non-government media outlet to work across the day during the disinfection period with all necessary procedures to be taken to ensure compliance to the decision.

The government media sector is exempted from the restrictions on movement of people and vehicles during the disinfection programme which will take effect over the weekend starting from Thursday, March 26, 8 pm to 6 am every day until March 29.

According the decision , government departments are authorized to issue circulars identifying the exceptions given to each sector in order to ensure business continuity in line with the approved precautionary and preventive measures.

NMC calls upon all media institutions to dedicate all their professional and technical resources to educate the public in all languages on the new procedures to ensure safety of the society and its protection.

NMC also urges all non-government media personnel to carry their media ID cards during the disinfection period.

Related Topics

Business Vehicles March Media All From Government

Recent Stories

Turkish boxing chief slams London Olympic event ov ..

3 minutes ago

ICT police asked to salute health officials

3 minutes ago

Coronavirus threat: JKNF calls for urgent release ..

3 minutes ago

ECC approves Rs 5 bn for NDMA to fight Coronavirus ..

3 minutes ago

UN Chief Urges All Countries to Show 'Unequivocal ..

3 minutes ago

Iranian Parliament Head Asks Russia to Increase Ag ..

8 minutes ago

Your Thoughts and Comments

More Stories From Middle East

About Us | Contact Us | Advertisment
ABOUT US
Our Network
Who We Are
Site Links:

Education - Urdu News - Car Prices - Breaking News - English News - Live Tv Channels - Urdu Horoscope - Horoscope in Urdu - Muslim Names in Urdu - Urdu Poetry - Love Poetry - Sad Poetry - Prize Bond - Mobile Prices in Pakistan - PTV Sports - English to Urdu - Big Ticket - Translate English to Urdu - Ramadan Calendar - Prayer Times - DDF Raffle - Islamic Calendar - Events - Today Islamic Date - Travel - UAE Raffles - Travel Guide - Arabic - Urdu Cooking Recipes - Directory - Pakistan Results - Past Papers - BISE - Schools in Pakistan - Academies & Tuition Centers

UrduPoint Network is the largest independent digital media house from Pakistan, catering the needs of its users since year 1997. We provide breaking news, Pakistani news, International news, Business news, Sports news, Urdu news and Live Urdu News

© 1997-2020, UrduPoint Network

All rights of the publication are reserved by UrduPoint.com. Reproduction without proper consent is not allowed.