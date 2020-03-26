Maximum 30 percent of workforce of each non-government media institution allowed to work during National Disinfection Progamme

(@FahadShabbir)

ABUDHABI, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News / WAM - 26th Mar, 2020) Further to the decision of the Ministry of Health and Prevention (MoHaP) and Ministry of Interior (MoI) to launch the National Disinfection Programme, the National Media Council (NMC) has decided to allow a maximum of 30 percent of the workforce of each non-government media outlet to work across the day during the disinfection period with all necessary procedures to be taken to ensure compliance to the decision.

The government media sector is exempted from the restrictions on movement of people and vehicles during the disinfection programme which will take effect over the weekend starting from Thursday, March 26, 8 pm to 6 am every day until March 29.

According the decision , government departments are authorized to issue circulars identifying the exceptions given to each sector in order to ensure business continuity in line with the approved precautionary and preventive measures.

NMC calls upon all media institutions to dedicate all their professional and technical resources to educate the public in all languages on the new procedures to ensure safety of the society and its protection.

NMC also urges all non-government media personnel to carry their media ID cards during the disinfection period.