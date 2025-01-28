Open Menu

Mayo Clinic, American Hospital Dubai Strengthen Collaboration

Faizan Hashmi Published January 28, 2025 | 09:45 PM

DUBAI, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News / WAM - 28th Jan, 2025) American Hospital Dubai, a distinguished member of the Mayo Clinic Care Network and the globally renowned Mayo Clinic, announced an enhanced collaboration marking a milestone in advancing healthcare delivery, medical education, and research in Dubai and the region.

The announcement was made at Arab Health 2025, the healthcare industry's premier event being held in Dubai from 27-30 January 2025, at the World Trade Centre.

The strengthened relationship between American Hospital Dubai and Mayo Clinic underscores the shared vision of both institutions to transform patient care, promotes innovation, and further fortifies Dubai’s position as a global leader in healthcare excellence.

The enhanced collaboration will focus on optimising clinical practices, improving operational efficiencies at American Hospital Dubai, and integrating cutting-edge technology to elevate the quality of care.

A cornerstone of this relationship is establishing Dubai’s first Doctor of Medicine (M.D.) medical school, designed with guidance from the Mayo Clinic College of Medicine and Science. This transformative initiative will nurture healthcare leaders and set regional medical education benchmarks.

The establishment of the new medical school is a pivotal achievement, reflecting the shared vision of advancing education and innovation. The medical school’s curriculum, aligned with global best practices, will feature state-of-the-art facilities, faculty development programmes, and immersive learning experiences.

