‘Mazeed’ innovative step by Shams to enhance business, creative environment

SHARJAH, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News / WAM - 18th Mar, 2025) Sharjah Media City (Shams) has announced the launch of "Mazeed," a pioneering service designed to empower entrepreneurs and provide integrated solutions for startups and small and medium-sized enterprises (SMEs).

"Mazeed" offers a wide range of tailored services to simplify company formation and expansion, including financial solutions, digital marketing, legal consultancy, and operational services, fostering an environment that promotes innovation and creativity.

The launch of Mazeed aligns with Shams' strategy to support entrepreneurs and enhance entrepreneurship in Sharjah and the UAE by providing practical solutions that simplify business management, reduce operational costs, and promote sustainability and growth.

Rashid Abdullah Al Obad, Director of Shams, emphasised that "Mazeed" represents a new step towards enhancing digital innovation in the business environment. He stated, "Mazeed aims to simplify the journey of entrepreneurs, enabling them to focus on growing their businesses instead of dealing with complex operational procedures.

The launch of 'Mazeed' aligns with Sharjah's vision to support a sustainable economy and foster investment while enhancing the customer experience by offering innovative services that effectively meet the needs of the business sector."

Shams also announced strategic partnerships with Aura, Peko, and Qashio, which will provide SMEs with seamless access to essential financial and operational services, ensuring that business owners have the necessary tools to optimise their operations.

Through its partnership with Aura, companies will have access to flexible financing solutions, including invoice financing for B2B transactions and installment payment plans for licensing fees.

These services offer greater financial flexibility, helping businesses maintain operational stability and drive growth. The partnership with Peko includes a range of essential business services, such as utility bill payments, mobile bill management, flight and hotel bookings, and payroll processing.

Additionally, Peko provides digital business tools like WhatsApp for Business and electronic signatures, simplifying business operations for entrepreneurs. Qashio focuses on providing advanced financial management solutions, including expense management, virtual bank account creation, and a rewards system through Qashio Points. The partnership also introduces a revenue-sharing model.

As part of its strategy to expand services for entrepreneurs, "Mazeed" will continue forming new strategic partnerships with leading organisations across various sectors, with upcoming announcements expected soon. These collaborations aim to drive innovation in the business ecosystem and provide cutting-edge solutions that support the sustainability and growth of startups in the UAE.

