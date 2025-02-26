Mbank: UAE an ideal investment environment

ABU DHABI, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News / WAM - 26th Feb, 2025) The United Arab Emirates offers an ideal investment environment, supported by pro-business policies and advanced technology, according to Azizbek Omorkulov, Member of the board of Directors of Mbank, the first digital bank in Kyrgyzstan.

Speaking to the Emirates news Agency (WAM) on the sidelines of the fourth edition of Investopia 2025 in Abu Dhabi, Omorkulov highlighted that the UAE’s success in creating a competitive and advanced investment landscape serves as a model for other nations, particularly given its continuous drive for innovation and development across various economic sectors.

He noted that the country’s favourable tax environment and advanced digital infrastructure simplify procedures and provide promising investment opportunities.

Omorkulov also pointed out that Currency stability and a robust financial system have facilitated business credit access and boosted economic activity.

When asked about interest rates in Kyrgyzstan, he stated that loan rates in the local currency stand at approximately 18 percent, while US dollar-denominated loans carry rates of around 8 percent.

He emphasised that the UAE serves as an exemplary model in creating a stable and attractive investment climate, particularly amid fluctuations in local interest rates in other markets.

Omorkulov further underscored that Investopia 2025 presents a valuable opportunity to foster connections and build bridges between investors from various countries, especially in discussions on investment prospects and cooperation in Central Asia.

He noted that the summit’s discussions will highlight how neighbouring countries can benefit from enhanced trade exchange and financial services integration to achieve mutual economic gains.

On a related note, Omorkulov outlined Mbank’s future initiatives aimed at supporting local and regional businesses, stating that the bank sees significant investment and business opportunities with its partners operating in the UAE.