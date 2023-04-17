UrduPoint.com

MBME Contributes 1.5 Million Of Its ADX-listed Shares To Support '1 Billion Meals Endowment' Campaign

April 17, 2023

MBME contributes 1.5 million of its ADX-listed shares to support ‘1 Billion Meals Endowment’ campaign

DUBAI, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News / WAM - 17th Apr, 2023) MBME Group, a UAE based technology and digital services firm, announced it will contribute 1.5 million of its paid-up shares in support of the “1 billion Meals Endowment” campaign, launched by His Highness Sheikh Mohammed bin Rashid Al Maktoum, Vice President, Prime Minister and Ruler of Dubai, to establish the largest Ramadan sustainable food aid endowment fund.

On their first day of trading at the Abu Dhabi Securities Exchange (ADX), the value of MBME shares reached AED 12.2 per share, pushing the total value of contributed shares to AED 18.3 million.

Organised by Mohammed bin Rashid Al Maktoum Global Initiatives, the campaign aims to provide a food safety net for underprivileged populations, develop sustainable solutions to fight hunger in line with the UN’s Sustainable Development Goals for 2030.

Ali Mohammed Al Badi Al Dhaheri, Chairman of MBME Group, said, “Our leadership taught us innovation and the need to contribute to sustainable change, improving lives, preserving human dignity and alleviating the suffering in underprivileged communities around the world."

“We are honoured to support the ‘1 Billion Meals Endowment’ campaign, which builds upon the UAE’s charity efforts and furthers its contribution to solving the global hunger crisis. This campaign reflects the UAE community’s values of giving and generosity,” he added.

The “1 Billion Meals Endowment” is an extension of previous food aid drives launched under the directives of Sheikh Mohammed bin Rashid Al Maktoum over the past years, starting with the “10 Million Meals”, the “100 Million Meals” and later the “1 Billion Meals” campaign in Ramadan 2022.

The campaign aims to revive the culture of endowment as a tool for development and sustainable charity. It further establishes the UAE’s humanitarian role regionally and internationally.

Since its launch coinciding with the holy month of Ramadan, the “1 Billion Meals Endowment” campaign has seen a remarkable support, and continues to welcome donations and contributions to the endowment fund from institutions and individuals across five main channels including the campaign’s website (www.1billionmeals.ae), as well as a dedicated call center via the toll-free number (800 9999). Donations are also possible via bank transfers in the UAE Dirham to the campaign bank account number with Emirates NBD (AE30 0260 0010 1533 3439 802). Donations via SMS give contributors the option to donate AED 1 daily through a monthly subscription, by sending the word “Meal” to 1020 for du users, or to 1110 for Etisalat by e& users. Those who wish to donate to the campaign through the DubaiNow app can do so by clicking on the “Donations” tab.

