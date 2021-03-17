UrduPoint.com
MBRCGI Launches ‘Government Innovations From The UAE Report’

Muhammad Irfan 6 minutes ago Wed 17th March 2021 | 09:45 PM

MBRCGI launches ‘Government Innovations from the UAE Report’

DUBAI, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News / WAM - 17th Mar, 2021) The Mohammed bin Rashid Centre for Government Innovation (MBRCGI) launched the "Government Innovations from the UAE Report," which includes 25 innovations implemented by Federal and local authorities.

The report is part of a series of reports on monitoring government innovation, underscoring the keenness of the UAE Government to support innovative ideas and promote the culture of government innovation, to improve the life of the community.

The launch of the report also highlights the centre’s efforts and initiatives aimed at promoting experiences in all areas of innovation and sharing them with the rest of the world, through consolidating global partnerships, benefitting from different experiences, exchanging knowledge and best practices developed by the UAE, and monitoring and documenting innovations implemented by various international governments and benefitting from them, to support the global efforts to improve the quality and efficiency of government services, promote the culture of innovation, and develop initiatives and solutions for current and future challenges based on the UAE’s future vision.

Huda Al Hashimi, Chief of Strategy and Government Innovation at the UAE Government, stressed that the report highlights the government’s directives to promote the culture of innovation in all areas of government work, in implementation of the directives of His Highness Sheikh Mohammed bin Rashid Al Maktoum, Vice President, Prime Minister and Ruler of Dubai, to create an environment of national government innovation and transform ideas into concrete realities, which will support the process of development and shape a better future.

The report is in line with the government’s approach to sharing its leading experiences with the rest of the world, to benefit from them in terms of developing related practices and establishing effective solutions based on experimenting, testing and touching people’s lives, which will positively affect government action and consolidate the country’s position and competitiveness, as well as its stature as a global open lab for innovative experiences, Al Hashemi added.

