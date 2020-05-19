MBRCH spent AED58 mn to support national efforts to combat COVID-19 pandemic

DUBAI, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News / WAM - 19th May, 2020) The Mohammed bin Rashid al Maktoum Humanitarian and Charity Establishment, MBRCH, has spent AED58 million in supporting seven programmes to strengthen national efforts to combat the coronavirus, COVID-19, pandemic.

Ibrahim Bumelha, Advisor to His Highness Sheikh Mohammed bin Rashid Al Maktoum for Humanitarian and Cultural Affairs and Deputy Chairman of the board of Trustees of the MBRCH, stated that the UAE embodies the meaning of harmony and cohesion between the various segments of the community.

Bumelha also praised the timely directives of the country’s leadership to combat the coronavirus outbreak and implement precautionary measures taken by relevant national authorities, to contain the spread of the virus and mitigate its repercussions on vulnerable segments of society.

Since the start of the crisis, the MBRCH has supported related initiatives, in partnership with all official agencies, to integrate their goals that serve the community and the establishment has spent AED58 million to support these initiatives, he added.

Bumelha said that the first programme it supported was the Command and Control Centre for Combating COVID-19 of Dubai’s Supreme Committee of Crisis and Disaster Management which received ventilators worth AED7 million.

Its second programme was a further donation of AED19 million to the centre to buy masks, medical supplies and food for the centre’s medical teams.

The MBRCH had contributed AED20 million to the "10 Million Meals Campaign" launched by its sponsor, His Highness Sheikh Mohammed bin Rashid Al Maktoum, Vice President, Prime Minister and Ruler of Dubai, Bumelha further added.

The campaign, which was launched by H.H. Sheikha Hind bint Maktoum bin Juma Al Maktoum, Chairperson of the Board of Trustees of the UAE Food Bank, who is the wife of His Highness Sheikh Mohammed bin Rashid, aims to ease the suffering of needy people caused by the coronavirus and improve their living conditions by the end of the Holy Month of Ramadan.

Bumelha affirmed that the MBRCH has allocated AED3 million to help various emergency cases, and has launched a Ramadan Mir project for needy Emirati families costing AED5 million, noting that through its team, the establishment has launched a project to provide ready meals to quarantined workers costing AED4 million.