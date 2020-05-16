UrduPoint.com
UrduPoint

MBRCH Supports Community Solidarity Fund Against COVID-19 With AED19 Million

Umer Jamshaid 1 minute ago Sat 16th May 2020 | 11:30 PM

MBRCH supports Community Solidarity Fund Against COVID-19 with AED19 million

DUBAI, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News / WAM - 16th May, 2020) The Mohammed Bin Rashid Al Maktoum Humanitarian & Charity Establishment (MBRCH) has contributed AED19 million to the Community Solidarity Fund Against COVID-19 launched by the Islamic Affairs and Charitable Activities Department (IACAD).

Ibrahim Mohammed Bu Melha, Adviser of the Ruler of Dubai for Cultural and Humanitarian Affairs and Deputy Chairman of the board of Trustees of MBRCH, said the Establishment’s contribution is part of its responsibility towards the UAE community without regard to race, religion or nationality. The Fund provides an opportunity for business leaders and leading national institutions to help ease the challenges faced by people and support efforts to mitigate the repercussions of COVID-19.

The MBRCH is a pioneering institution in the field of charitable and humanitarian work both within and outside the UAE.

Its contribution to the Fund is aimed at helping mitigate the health, economic and social impact of the virus and supporting those in need amidst the current circumstances.

Bu Melha stressed the keenness of His Highness Sheikh Mohammed bin Rashid Al Maktoum, Vice President, Prime Minister and Ruler of Dubai, to provide all forms of support for the initiatives and institutions under the Mohammed bin Rashid Al Maktoum Global Initiatives.

The Community Solidarity Fund Against COVID-19 announced by the Islamic Affairs and Charitable Activities Department (IACAD) aims to facilitate community contributions and donations towards combating the COVID-19 outbreak. The Fund seeks to forge collaboration with government entities, charity associations and members of society to help ease economic, social and health challenges in the current period.

Related Topics

Prime Minister Business UAE Dubai Rashid All Government Race Million

Recent Stories

Saif bin Zayed honours winners of 6th &#039;Holy Q ..

46 minutes ago

Felicien Kabuga: a petty trader to alleged genocid ..

29 minutes ago

Turkey Hopes to Welcome Foreign Tourists Back in M ..

29 minutes ago

Pak-Afghan borders at Torkham, Chaman to remain op ..

29 minutes ago

Thousands March Against Catholic Mass Commemoratin ..

30 minutes ago

Kenya to close borders with Tanzania, Somalia over ..

30 minutes ago

Your Thoughts and Comments

More Stories From Middle East

About Us | Contact Us | Advertisment
ABOUT US
Our Network
Who We Are
Site Links:

Education - Urdu News - Car Prices - Breaking News - English News - Live Tv Channels - Urdu Horoscope - Horoscope in Urdu - Muslim Names in Urdu - Urdu Poetry - Love Poetry - Sad Poetry - Prize Bond - Mobile Prices in Pakistan - PTV Sports - English to Urdu - Big Ticket - Translate English to Urdu - Ramadan Calendar - Prayer Times - DDF Raffle - Islamic Calendar - Events - Today Islamic Date - Travel - UAE Raffles - Travel Guide - Arabic - Urdu Cooking Recipes - Directory - Pakistan Results - Past Papers - BISE - Schools in Pakistan - Academies & Tuition Centers

UrduPoint Network is the largest independent digital media house from Pakistan, catering the needs of its users since year 1997. We provide breaking news, Pakistani news, International news, Business news, Sports news, Urdu news and Live Urdu News

© 1997-2020, UrduPoint Network

All rights of the publication are reserved by UrduPoint.com. Reproduction without proper consent is not allowed.