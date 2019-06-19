MBRF organises Amman Training Workshop for youth

UrduPoint.com
Faizan Hashmi 24 minutes ago Wed 19th June 2019 | 04:30 PM

A training workshop focused on using data and the workplace skills of the future was held in Jordan’s capital, Amman, and saw the participation of 40 young men and women

A training workshop focused on using data and the workplace skills of the future was held in Jordan's capital, Amman, and saw the participation of 40 young men and women.

The workshop was held by the Mohammed bin Rashid Al Maktoum Knowledge Foundation, MBRF, in conjunction with the United Nations Development Programme, UNDP.

The workshop was held by the Mohammed bin Rashid Al Maktoum Knowledge Foundation, MBRF, in conjunction with the United Nations Development Programme, UNDP.

The activity complemented the efforts of Knowledge Week, which was hosted by the MBRF in March this year in collaboration with the UNDP and the Jordanian Ministry of Youth, to motivate Jordanian youth to design a detailed plan of action to address the challenges in building a knowledge-based society.

"Knowledge Week, organised by the MBRF and the UNDP in Jordan earlier this year, sought to create an important knowledge movement at the regional level. It aimed to contribute to finding solutions to the challenges facing building knowledge societies and developing youth skills in line with future requirements and the sustainable development of the region," said Jamal bin Huwaireb, CEO of the Mohammed bin Rashid Al Maktoum Knowledge Foundation.

Participants of the workshop were selected based on their previous involvement in the Knowledge Index Workshop organised during Knowledge Week, which was held under the patronage of Jordanian Prime Minister, Dr. Omar Al Razzaz.

"The workshop was organised under the umbrella of the UNDP and the MBRF’s Knowledge Project and in line with continuous efforts to raise awareness on the importance of knowledge and knowledge-based policies for sustainable development," said Dr. Hany Torky, Chief Technical Advisor, Arab Knowledge Project, UNDP.

At the end of the workshop, 15 participants were selected to join the Knowledge Camps, which will be launched by the Ministry of Youth to run for two months from mid-June 2019 to train hundreds of attendees aged 14 to 17 years and share with them the knowledge and skills they acquired during the workshop.

The Jordanian Minister of Youth, Dr. Mohammed Abu Rumman, attended the workshop and listened to inputs from the youth about the Knowledge Week, the workshop itself and the future activities that will be held to complement it, including the Knowledge Camps.

