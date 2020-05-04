UrduPoint.com
UrduPoint

MBRF Populates Its ‘Digital Knowledge Hub’ With Over 210 Book Summaries

Fahad Shabbir (@FahadShabbir) 6 minutes ago Mon 04th May 2020 | 05:30 PM

MBRF populates its ‘Digital Knowledge Hub’ with over 210 book summaries

DUBAI, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News / WAM - 04th May, 2020) The ‘Digital Knowledge Hub’ – a platform launched by the Mohammed bin Rashid Al Maktoum Knowledge Foundation, MBRF, to promote the dissemination and production of knowledge – has devoted a special section to book summaries from MBRF’s ‘Book in Minutes’ initiative.

The Foundation had introduced the initiative more than six years ago to provide summaries of best-selling and influential international books in Arabic, which, in turn, serves to stimulate and promote reading among all segments of the community.

The ‘Book in Minutes’ section allows visitors to access more than 200 short summaries of the most renowned books in various fields. Users can read the digital summaries online or download them for free on the Hub’s website – https://www.mbrf.ae/qen/#knowledge-hub – in line with MBRF’s ‘#InvestInKnowledge’ campaign.

The summaries cover various disciplines, such as education, health, the environment, future foresight, parenting, leadership and entrepreneurship, personal success, the late Sheikh Zayed’s life, arts, artificial intelligence, self-development, happiness, and tolerance, among others.

MBRF’s CEO Jamal bin Huwaireb asserted that the ‘Book in Minutes’ initiative has caught the attention of scores of readers over the past few years as it provided an opportunity for them to easily explore the most popular publications in the world.

The public has been highly responsive to making the summaries available on the ‘Digital Knowledge Hub’.

"The initiative helps achieve the Foundation’s strategic objectives to promote a culture of reading among various segments of the community," bin Huwaireb explained, urging the public to make the best of the time they are spending at home to brush up on the latest and best-selling releases online using the ‘Book in Minutes’ summaries.

The summaries target university and graduate students, professionals, and managers at institutions and companies. Among the most notable recent additions is "Influencers" which talks about building your personal brand in the age of social media". Other significant additions include" How to Help Yourself With Self-Help" which serves as a short guide on how to use self-help books to achieve your goals, in addition to ‘Future Proofed’, which introduces new rules of success in work and life for our modern world.

Related Topics

World Education Social Media Guide Rashid Reading Hub All From Best Arab

Recent Stories

Emirates SkyCargo scales up operations in Pakistan ..

2 minutes ago

Adnan Siddiqui says lockdown is the best time to s ..

9 minutes ago

Up to 15 Afghan Security Officers Feared Dead in T ..

3 minutes ago

Mexico reports jump in coronavirus infections, bas ..

3 minutes ago

Two impersonators held in Islamabad

3 minutes ago

Al-Khidmat Foundation's Provincial President calls ..

3 minutes ago

Your Thoughts and Comments

More Stories From Middle East

About Us | Contact Us | Advertisment
ABOUT US
Our Network
Who We Are
Site Links:

Education - Urdu News - Car Prices - Breaking News - English News - Live Tv Channels - Urdu Horoscope - Horoscope in Urdu - Muslim Names in Urdu - Urdu Poetry - Love Poetry - Sad Poetry - Prize Bond - Mobile Prices in Pakistan - PTV Sports - English to Urdu - Big Ticket - Translate English to Urdu - Ramadan Calendar - Prayer Times - DDF Raffle - Islamic Calendar - Events - Today Islamic Date - Travel - UAE Raffles - Travel Guide - Arabic - Urdu Cooking Recipes - Directory - Pakistan Results - Past Papers - BISE - Schools in Pakistan - Academies & Tuition Centers

UrduPoint Network is the largest independent digital media house from Pakistan, catering the needs of its users since year 1997. We provide breaking news, Pakistani news, International news, Business news, Sports news, Urdu news and Live Urdu News

© 1997-2020, UrduPoint Network

All rights of the publication are reserved by UrduPoint.com. Reproduction without proper consent is not allowed.