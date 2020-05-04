MBRF populates its ‘Digital Knowledge Hub’ with over 210 book summaries

(@FahadShabbir)

DUBAI, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News / WAM - 04th May, 2020) The ‘Digital Knowledge Hub’ – a platform launched by the Mohammed bin Rashid Al Maktoum Knowledge Foundation, MBRF, to promote the dissemination and production of knowledge – has devoted a special section to book summaries from MBRF’s ‘Book in Minutes’ initiative.

The Foundation had introduced the initiative more than six years ago to provide summaries of best-selling and influential international books in Arabic, which, in turn, serves to stimulate and promote reading among all segments of the community.

The ‘Book in Minutes’ section allows visitors to access more than 200 short summaries of the most renowned books in various fields. Users can read the digital summaries online or download them for free on the Hub’s website – https://www.mbrf.ae/qen/#knowledge-hub – in line with MBRF’s ‘#InvestInKnowledge’ campaign.

The summaries cover various disciplines, such as education, health, the environment, future foresight, parenting, leadership and entrepreneurship, personal success, the late Sheikh Zayed’s life, arts, artificial intelligence, self-development, happiness, and tolerance, among others.

MBRF’s CEO Jamal bin Huwaireb asserted that the ‘Book in Minutes’ initiative has caught the attention of scores of readers over the past few years as it provided an opportunity for them to easily explore the most popular publications in the world.

The public has been highly responsive to making the summaries available on the ‘Digital Knowledge Hub’.

"The initiative helps achieve the Foundation’s strategic objectives to promote a culture of reading among various segments of the community," bin Huwaireb explained, urging the public to make the best of the time they are spending at home to brush up on the latest and best-selling releases online using the ‘Book in Minutes’ summaries.

The summaries target university and graduate students, professionals, and managers at institutions and companies. Among the most notable recent additions is "Influencers" which talks about building your personal brand in the age of social media". Other significant additions include" How to Help Yourself With Self-Help" which serves as a short guide on how to use self-help books to achieve your goals, in addition to ‘Future Proofed’, which introduces new rules of success in work and life for our modern world.