MBRF supports People of Determination with dedicated library at Digital Knowledge Hub

DUBAI, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News / WAM - 21st May, 2020) The Mohammed bin Rashid Al Maktoum Knowledge Foundation, MBRF, has announced plans to launch an audio library containing a sizeable collection of books, publications, and content for People of Determination, as part of the Foundation’s Digital Knowledge Hub platform.

The Hub is one of the largest Arab content platforms, providing digital content including books, magazines, children’s stories, summaries, audiobooks, and videos.

The portal houses more than 300,000 titles and over 3.5 million pieces of digital content. The audio library, meanwhile, features a large collection of audio book summaries from the ‘A Book in Minutes’ series, which People of Determination can easily access to listen to books and publications, or download them onto their personal devices.

The recordings include summaries of best-selling books in a variety of fields, namely, education, health, the environment, future foresight, parenting, leadership and entrepreneurship, personal success, Sheikh Zayed’s life, the arts, artificial intelligence, AI, self-development, happiness, and tolerance among others.

The digital audio summaries can be streamed or download for free through the Digital Knowledge Hub’s website (https://www.mbrf.ae/en/), which includes features such as UserWay making it more accessible to People of Determination.

MBRF’s CEO Jamal bin Huwaireb asserted that providing sources of knowledge for People of Determination is a fundamental objective for the Mohammed bin Rashid Al Maktoum Knowledge Foundation.

"We strive to provide knowledge for all segments of the community, especially People of Determination," he said.

"This, in turn, is in line with the UAE’s national strategy and the directions of our wise leadership to provide all facilities for this segment of our society, empowering them to become active members of their community and to lead normal lives."

The library houses the Paralympic Summer Games’ Rulebook Series, which the Foundation launched in collaboration with the Dubai Club for People of Determination.

Translated to Arabic by MBRF, the Paralympic Summer Games’ Rulebook is designed to provide access to pertinent and comprehensive information about the Games for all those working in this field, as well as to establish Arabic as one of the main languages used by the International Paralympics Committee and its affiliated federations.

The book collection includes 23 rulebooks for different IPC-recognised sports, including: athletics, power lifts for persons with motor disabilities, wheelchair basketball, sitting volleyball, goalball, Boccia, seven-a-side football, judo, sailing, cycling (track + road), equestrianism, wheelchair fencing, wheelchair dance sports, five-a-side football (for the blind), archery, table tennis, swimming, rowing, Paralympic shooting, badminton, rugby, and others.

The ‘Digital Knowledge Hub’ provides a set of specialised services that enhance the production and dissemination of knowledge. These include a comprehensive knowledge platform that can be configured for any organisation looking to build a digital memory, as well as a search engine that takes into account the specificity of Arab content.