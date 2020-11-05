NEW YORK, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News / WAM - 05th Nov, 2020) A UN official has said that the partnership between the Mohammed bin Rashid Al Maktoum Knowledge Foundation, MBRF, and the United Nations Development Programme, UNDP, is an example that "stands out" which produced "one of the most exciting joint projects we have known."

An article penned by Mourad Wahba, Assistant Secretary-General of the United Nations, Assistant Administrator of UNDP and Director of the UNDP Regional Bureau for Arab States, examined how through partnerships, organisations can together create a strong force to serve humanity.

"In my own tenure at the United Nations, it has become increasingly clear that the world we seek comes more clearly into view not only when we are inside the institution doing our jobs, but ultimately and most importantly when we join forces with the many around the world who seek common cause," he said.

As the world marks 75 years of the United Nations, "at a time of great disruption for humanity, compounded by a global health crisis with severe social and economic impacts, against the backdrop of an accelerating climate crisis and growing ruptures to our shared global fabric," Wahba questioned whether it is "a time when we must ask ourselves; can we emerge stronger, can we work more effectively together, can we rise to the occasion and, as the new saying goes, build forward better?"

Speaking about the MBRF-UNDP partnership, which is heading now into its second decade, Wahba noted that "this is a partnership, which responds to His Highness Sheikh Mohammed bin Rashid Al Maktoum, Vice President, Prime Minister and Ruler of Dubai's vision that the future is not awaited, it is created."

"Anyone who has been to Dubai, or the United Arab Emirates more broadly, has seen evidence of that thinking," he added.

He continued, "The evidence we have at UNDP is indeed one of the most exciting joint projects we have known. The Knowledge Project started 12 years ago with the objective of supporting the countries of the Arab states region to become knowledge societies, and it has since grown to be a global platform for analysis and dialogue around advances in knowledge, technology, and innovation.

"The Global Knowledge Index and the Future of Knowledge Foresight Report that have been created by virtue of this partnership between MBRF and UNDP, as well as international experts and private sector partners including price Waterhouse Coopers, have driven important advances about what we know as a global society.

"They have also helped make the case that societies, which invest in empirical knowledge are ultimately stronger, more cohesive, and in a better spot to thrive in a world of constant change, emerging opportunities, and mounting and oft-surprising threats.

"Since 2017, the Index and the Report have together been a key resource informing policymakers about opportunities and risks in multiple areas of knowledge creation and consumption, including education; research and development; innovation, information and communications technology, and the knowledge economy, turning insights into actionable recommendations for moving towards knowledge societies."

"Indeed, both the Index and Report, had warned of technological weaknesses and unpreparedness of many countries and the world at large in the event of major emergencies. The outbreak of COVID-19 and the world’s uneven response to its spread have confirmed the significance, indeed the danger, of such gaps," he added.

"By partnering with UNDP to create these reports", the UN official pointed out, "MBRF has also underscored an inclusive and equitable vision."

He went on to say that "While there will always be a discussion about the competitive advantages of knowledge, it is ultimately in the interest of all humanity that knowledge, technology, and innovation be brought to bear for the advance of all. It is with this fact in mind that the project has followed a path and sought to achieve impact from the local, to the regional and the global levels."

"This is a unique role for a foundation to play in support of knowledge worldwide, and His Highness Shiekh Mohammed bin Rashid Al Maktoum is to be commended and thanked for leading this effort and others in support of knowledge and scientific advance across the Arab states region and the world," he added.

"If nothing else, the current crisis shines a light on the importance of knowledge as a global public good. Just as, right now, the world is faced by a common threat, the world is coming together to find a common solution. We are exchanging perspectives and guidelines and learning from one another about how to cope with a new and common challenge," the UN official emphasised.

"There are breakthroughs on the horizon and hope for humanity lies only in the prospect that these breakthroughs will be shared. When they are, we will know that the 75 years of effort at the United Nations has been all the more worthwhile. And we will be increasingly motivated to support the global advance of knowledge, in UNDP’s partnership with the Mohammed Bin Rashid Al Maktoum Foundation," Wahba concluded.