MBRF unveils details of first Literacy Challenge Forum

DUBAI, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News / WAM - 08th Jan, 2020) The Mohammed bin Rashid Al Maktoum Knowledge Foundation, MBRF, announced the agenda of the first edition of the Literacy Challenge Forum, themed "Challenges and Solutions", that brings together literacy experts and leaders from around the world to exchange expertise, enhance cooperation and work together to eliminate illiteracy in the Arab world.

To be held under the patronage of H.H. Sheikh Ahmed bin Mohammed bin Rashid Al Maktoum, MBRF’s Chairman, and coinciding with Arab Literacy Day, the forum will be held on 24th February, 2020. It is being sponsored by the United Nations Development Programme and UNESCO.

The announcement was made by Jamal bin Huwaireb, MBRF’s CEO, at a press conference held at the MBRF headquarters in Dubai.

"The forum’s first edition has the objective of realising the UAE leadership’s vision and the directives of H.H. Sheikh Ahmed bin Mohammed bin Rashid Al Maktoum. It marks our commitment to broadening the scope of the MBRF Literacy Challenge by transforming it into a knowledge incubator, where thought leaders and experts meet to exchange expertise, share success stories and put forward solutions," Al Huwaireb said.

He expressed plans for the forum to present a comprehensive and objective perspective of the illiteracy problem in the Arab world and offer practical solutions that would make a real change, contribute to enhancing knowledge in society, and support the quest for sustainable development.

He praised the role of the media in raising awareness on literacy initiatives that are aimed at spreading knowledge and eradicating illiteracy in the Arab world.

Four Pillars The forum will discuss the issue of illiteracy in Arab society led by four pillars: "Current state of illiteracy and adult learning and education in the Arab world", "Lifelong learning - a contemporary vision", "Success stories in the Arab world" and "Showcasing experiences of leaders in combatting illiteracy".

The forum’s Calendar includes enriching and in-depth workshops, featuring the latest regional and international studies and experiences related to illiteracy, while seeking to identify the best models to meet the requirements in the Arab world.

The forum will also recognise the accomplishments of organisations, institutions and individuals working to eradicate illiteracy, improving and modernising the education system, and developing qualitative and influential projects to promote literacy around the world.