MBRGI, ERC partner to spread 'Madrasa' e-learning platform in villages, refugee camps

DUBAI, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News / WAM - 08th Jul, 2019) The Mohammed bin Rashid Al Maktoum Global Initiatives, MBRGI, signed a Memorandum of Understanding, MoU, with Emirates Red Crescent, ERC, to spread the outreach of Madrasa (which means school in Arabic) e-learning platform to children in remote villages and refugee camps across the Arab world.

Through offline solutions, the platform provides 5,000 free Arabised videos in general science, math, biology, chemistry and physics to students from kindergarten to grade 12 without internet access.

According to the agreement, the Emirates Red Crescent will facilitate the offline high-tech educational content to students living in remote areas and support the distribution and follow-up process, as part of the broader goal to reach students in 1,000 villages.

The ERC will distribute the innovative offline solutions, ranging from Madrasa tablet, WiFi hotspot device, Madrasa flash memory drive and Madrasa Smart Bag, as part of its programmes and projects in areas it oversees and covers.

Saeed Al Eter, Assistant Secretary-General of MBRGI, said the e-learning platform aims to implement the vision of His Highness Sheikh Mohammed bin Rashid Al Maktoum, Vice President, Prime Minister and Ruler of Dubai, to spread education and knowledge and maximise the benefit to the less fortunate across the Arab world.

The partnership, Al Eter explained, meets the government’s vision to integrate efforts of local government entities to implement sustainable humanitarian, developmental and philanthropic projects that empower and equip people with necessary skills to improve their lives.

Hamoud Abdullah Mohammed Al Junaibi, ERC Deputy Secretary-General for Marketing and Donations Collection Sector, said the authority seeks to build impactful and effective partnerships with other local entities in humanitarian and developmental fields to facilitate quick response to critical challenges.

The ERC will immediately commence work to meet the agreement’s requirements to facilitate educational content effectively to marginalised students, he added.

Since its launch last October, the Madrasa e-learning platform attracted over 1.7 million registered users and generated about 32 million views across the world.