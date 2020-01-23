MBRGI launches ‘Global Coder’ initiative to teach coding to 5 million youth

(@imziishan)

DAVOS, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News / WAM - 23rd Jan, 2020) Under the directive of His Highness Sheikh Mohammed bin Rashid Al Maktoum, Vice President, Prime Minister and Ruler of Dubai, the Mohammed bin Rashid Al Maktoum Global Initiatives, MBRGI, today announced the launch of the "Global Coder" initiative, to provide a bright future for the less fortunate communities in the world by equipping them with the skills and knowledge to become experts in the language of the future.

The initiative will be jointly run by the MBRGI and the Dubai Future Foundation, DFF, and will teach coding to five million young people from disenfranchised communities around the world. Upon completion of the programme, the participants will receive certifications showing their new, future-economy qualification.

This was announced as part of the UAE delegation’s participation in the World Economic Forum 2020 in Davos at the "Reimagining the World’s Biggest Challenges" panel, organised by Global Citizen.

Mohammad Al Gergawi, Minister of Cabinet Affairs and the Future and Secretary-General of MBRGI, said, "The ‘Global Coder’ initiative is a signal of support and hope from His Highness Sheikh Mohammed bin Rashid Al Maktoum to the world’s youth. He believes that empowering the youth with knowledge lays the foundation for a stable international community.

The lead of His Highness on this, the biggest global coding project, will reach 50 countries around the world."

"Teaching five million young people how to code is the biggest worldwide project in its field, which the MBRGI and the DFF will collaborate to implement," he stated.

Khalfan Belhoul, CEO of DFF, said, "The ‘Global Coder’ initiative will provide a fully-integrated, educational platform to teach computer science and coding in partnership with the biggest global organisations, under the supervision of internationally-certified experts to ensure the training programme is the best, most comprehensive of its kind."

He added, "The platform will be free to use for millions of young individuals from around the world and will aim to build a future global community equipped with the tools and skills of coding, and one that is qualified to positively impact the creation of technologically-driven jobs."

"This initiative reflects the UAE’s emphasis on sharing its expertise with the world in the hope of providing a bright, promising future for the youth in disenfranchised communities by equipping them with future-ready skills and capabilities, to provide them with job opportunities that can better their communities," he said in conclusion.