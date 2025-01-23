MBRGI, UNICEF Strengthen Cooperation To Support Underprivileged Communities
Sumaira FH Published January 23, 2025 | 03:30 PM
DAVOS, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News / WAM - 23rd Jan, 2025) Mohammad Al Gergawi, Secretary-General of the Mohammed bin Rashid Al Maktoum Global Initiatives (MBRGI), met with Catherine Russell, Executive Director of UNICEF, to discuss strengthening their partnership and review the impact of MBRGI's pledge of approximately AED30 million (US$8.1 million) contribution to UNICEF's Child Nutrition Fund (CNF).
This contribution, made a year ago, supports the CNF, a new financing mechanism aimed at expanding sustainable solutions to end child malnutrition.
The funding is expected to provide essential food supplements and therapeutic meals to over 371,000 children and women through 2027, aligning with MBRGI's mission to combat hunger and malnutrition and support vulnerable populations globally.
The meeting, held at the World Economic Forum in Davos which runs from 20 to 24 January 2025, reinforced the shared commitment of MBRGI and UNICEF to address global child nutrition and highlighted recent projects and initiatives being carried out by MBRGI and UNICEF, particularly in the first phase, to support four countries: Mongolia, Tanzania, Madagascar, and Sri Lanka.
Al Gergawi stated, “Our partnership with UNICEF reflects the vision and directives of His Highness Sheikh Mohammed bin Rashid Al Maktoum, Vice President and Prime Minister of the UAE and Ruler of Dubai, to ensure vulnerable children and families live with dignity by providing vital care and support. This aligns with MBRGI's humanitarian mission to dedicate its resources and capabilities to positively impacting communities worldwide.”
He added, “This collaboration is particularly crucial as many countries grapple with economic crises, conflicts, and climate change, exacerbating challenges faced by women and children in affected regions. The joint efforts of MBRGI and UNICEF will contribute to sustainable positive change in the lives of millions, empowering vulnerable communities and improving their quality of life.”
MBRGI operates its initiatives and projects across five main pillars: Humanitarian Aid & Relief, Healthcare & Disease Control, Spreading education & Knowledge, Innovation & Entrepreneurship and Empowering Communities. In 2023, MBRGI spent AED1.8 billion benefiting over 111 million people in 105 countries.
