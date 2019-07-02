UrduPoint.com
MBRGI, Zayed Foundation Explore Joint Cooperation

Umer Jamshaid 36 seconds ago Tue 02nd July 2019 | 06:00 PM

DUBAI, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News / WAM - 02nd Jul, 2019) The Mohammed bin Rashid Al Maktoum Global Initiatives, MBRGI, received a delegation from the Zayed bin Sultan Al Nahyan Charitable and Humanitarian Foundation at its headquarters in Dubai, to discuss cooperation in charitable and humanitarian work, especially in the areas of education and tolerance, as well as the "Humanitarian Action Appreciation Awards."

The visiting delegation, led by Mohammed Saeed Al Qubaisi, Advisor to the Foundation, discussed the foundation’s bilateral cooperation with the MBRGI, which aims to support the UAE’s local and international charitable and humanitarian initiatives.

The delegation was briefed about the MBRGI’s international projects and programmes in the areas of education and knowledge, as well as its efforts to combat poverty and diseases, provide humanitarian and relief aid, empower communities, and support future innovation and leadership.

Saeed Al Atar, Assistant Secretary-General of the MBRGI, said, "The charity and humanitarian cooperation between our national institutions reinforces the UAE’s international stature and continues the legacy of humanitarian giving of the late Sheikh Zayed bin Sultan Al Nahyan, which is also being continued by the country’s leadership, through launching sustainable charity and development projects that fulfil the basic needs of communities."

"Our coordination meeting with the foundation is an opportunity to discuss our cooperation, which will benefit communities in need," he added.

Al Qubaisi said that the meeting aims to coordinate their cooperation and support the country’s charity and humanitarian work, as well as exchange expertise in promoting education and knowledge while noting that the foundation is proud to cooperate with the MBRGI.

