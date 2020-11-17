MBRHE gears up for launching 4th Decobuild 2020

DUBAI, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News / WAM - 17th Nov, 2020) Mohammed Bin Rashid Housing Establishment, MBRHE, has started its logistical preparations for launching the 4th edition of The Housing, Building Materials, Decoration & Engineering Consultancy Exhibition, Decobuild 2020, with the precautionary and preventive measures in place to ensure the safety of both exhibitors and visitors.

The 4th edition will be held at Elbait Metwahid Hall, Al Warqa`a 4, Dubai from 26th to 28 November, under the sponsorship of the Dubai Municipality, Sheikh Zayed Housing Programme, Sharjah Municipality, the Department of Housing Sharjah, the Department of Economic Development, DED, the UAE Society of Engineers, and Sama Dubai Channel (media sponsor) and with the support of Dubai Chamber of Commerce and Industry.

Decobuild 2020 will bring together under one roof government institutions and private sector companies from manufacturers, contractors, and professionals working in the construction sector.

Sami Gargash, CEO of Mohammed Bin Rashid Housing Establishment, said, "MBRHE is keen to organise this event annually to support our citizens in their journey to build their own houses, where Decobuild exhibition makes it easier for them to meet with government agencies, financing institutions, consultants, contractors, interior designers, architects, material suppliers to provide housing-related engineering and financing solutions.

It is also an opportunity to meet with engineering experts who will provide advice on how to acquire a house that meets their desires and suits their abilities. Moreover, the exhibition will be showcasing the latest advanced and innovative technologies and a wide variety of building materials and products offered by the most important brands and residential systems and programmes for building a modern home and ideal housing.

Gargash emphasised that Decobuild represents the UAE vision of providing stability and happiness by highlighting the needs of real estate projects for citizens.

"Our goal is to launch innovative, diverse and accessible housing programmes and initiatives, according to the visions and directions of His Highness Sheikh Mohammed bin Rashid Al Maktoum, Vice President, Prime Minister and Ruler of Dubai in terms of developing housing systems for Emiratis, providing them with the requirements of modern life and welfare," he added.

Since its launch in 2017, Decobuild constitutes a perfect opportunity for citizens to learn closely about full-fledged services, products, practical solutions to help facilitate the construction of private housing and ease the communication with government and private real estate financing agencies from housing support funds and banks.