UrduPoint.com
UrduPoint

MBRIF Virtual Event Highlights Skills Needed For Fourth Industrial Revolution

Umer Jamshaid 1 minute ago Mon 16th November 2020 | 03:30 PM

MBRIF virtual event highlights skills needed for Fourth Industrial Revolution

DUBAI, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News / WAM - 16th Nov, 2020) As the technology sector continues to propel society’s shift towards becoming a smarter environment, laying the foundations for industries to leverage digitalisation for their transition into the Fourth Industrial Revolution, 4IR, a new skillset is needed for both students and the workforce.

In light of this, the Mohammed bin Rashid Innovation Fund, MBRIF, an initiative launched by the UAE Ministry of Finance and operated by Emirates Development Bank, to support innovation in the UAE, invites the community of innovators to participate in its upcoming virtual education event, ‘Education and Job Preparation for the Fourth Industrial Revolution’, which will be held from 2.30 pm UAE time on 18th November.

The event will feature an engaging panel discussion attended by well-known experts from the field of education, including; Dr.

CJ (Christina) Davison, Instructional Designer at the Center for Educational Innovation, Zayed University; Karan Deep, Head of Innovation and Partnerships, GEMS Education; José Rubinger, Co-Founder and CCO, Key2Enable; Shehzad Najib, Co-Founder and Chief Product Officer, Kinteract; and Badr Ward, Founder and CEO, Lamsa, Participants will discuss how education is adapting to meet the challenges of preparing students and adults for employability in 4IR, changing social and work patterns, the growth of the gig economy, remote working and the move away from urban centers. The panel will also evaluate some of the recent advances in technology, the acceleration of digital solutions, and discuss how these developments are levelling the playing field for people of determination.

Related Topics

Technology Education UAE Job Bank Rashid November Event From

Recent Stories

Momina Mustehsan, Bilal Saeed announce to release ..

4 minutes ago

UAE announces 1,209 new COVID-19 cases, 680 recove ..

16 minutes ago

Spot rates of cotton (Crop 2020 21)

22 minutes ago

Russia Hopes to Establish Working Ties With New Mo ..

22 minutes ago

Diwali festival celebrates in northern Sindh

23 minutes ago

Hindus of Shikarpur celeberates Diwali

23 minutes ago

More Stories From Middle East

About Us | Contact Us | Advertisment
ABOUT US
Our Network
Who We Are
Site Links:

Education - Urdu News - Car Prices - Breaking News - English News - Live Tv Channels - Urdu Horoscope - Horoscope in Urdu - Muslim Names in Urdu - Urdu Poetry - Love Poetry - Sad Poetry - Prize Bond - Mobile Prices in Pakistan - PTV Sports - English to Urdu - Big Ticket - Translate English to Urdu - Ramadan Calendar - Prayer Times - DDF Raffle - Islamic Calendar - Events - Today Islamic Date - Travel - UAE Raffles - Travel Guide - Arabic - Urdu Cooking Recipes - Directory - Pakistan Results - Past Papers - BISE - Schools in Pakistan - Academies & Tuition Centers

UrduPoint Network is the largest independent digital media house from Pakistan, catering the needs of its users since year 1997. We provide breaking news, Pakistani news, International news, Business news, Sports news, Urdu news and Live Urdu News

© 1997-2020, UrduPoint Network

All rights of the publication are reserved by UrduPoint.com. Reproduction without proper consent is not allowed.