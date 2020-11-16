MBRIF virtual event highlights skills needed for Fourth Industrial Revolution

DUBAI, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News / WAM - 16th Nov, 2020) As the technology sector continues to propel society’s shift towards becoming a smarter environment, laying the foundations for industries to leverage digitalisation for their transition into the Fourth Industrial Revolution, 4IR, a new skillset is needed for both students and the workforce.

In light of this, the Mohammed bin Rashid Innovation Fund, MBRIF, an initiative launched by the UAE Ministry of Finance and operated by Emirates Development Bank, to support innovation in the UAE, invites the community of innovators to participate in its upcoming virtual education event, ‘Education and Job Preparation for the Fourth Industrial Revolution’, which will be held from 2.30 pm UAE time on 18th November.

The event will feature an engaging panel discussion attended by well-known experts from the field of education, including; Dr.

CJ (Christina) Davison, Instructional Designer at the Center for Educational Innovation, Zayed University; Karan Deep, Head of Innovation and Partnerships, GEMS Education; José Rubinger, Co-Founder and CCO, Key2Enable; Shehzad Najib, Co-Founder and Chief Product Officer, Kinteract; and Badr Ward, Founder and CEO, Lamsa, Participants will discuss how education is adapting to meet the challenges of preparing students and adults for employability in 4IR, changing social and work patterns, the growth of the gig economy, remote working and the move away from urban centers. The panel will also evaluate some of the recent advances in technology, the acceleration of digital solutions, and discuss how these developments are levelling the playing field for people of determination.