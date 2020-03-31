MBRSC extends registration deadline for UAE Astronaut Programme to 1st May

(@ChaudhryMAli88)

DUBAI, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News / WAM - 31st Mar, 2020) The Mohammed bin Rashid Space Centre, MBRSC, announced that it is extending the registration deadline for the second batch of the UAE Astronaut Programme to 1st May 2020, to find the next two Emirati astronauts who will join the UAE's astronaut corps and further the country's ambition for crewed space exploration.

MBRSC has received a large number of applications so far, and it hoped that by extending the deadline, many more Emiratis from different walks of life are expected to apply.

The Centre further stated that to qualify for the UAE Astronaut Programme, applicants should be UAE nationals above 18 years of age with a bachelor's degree. Professionals from all fields will be considered, including engineers, pilots, military personnel, teachers, those involved in STEM and other careers.

After reviewing all applicants, a committee consisting of ten specialists, including astronauts, Hazzaa Al Mansoori and Sultan Al Neyadi, will shortlist the applicants based on initial interviews and evaluations. The shortlisted candidates will undergo a selection process, after which, two will be selected as the next Emirati astronauts.

Yousuf Hamad Al Shaibani, MBRSC Director-General, said, "The UAE Astronaut Programme is an extension of the vision of the country's leadership to develop a knowledge-based economy. Our capabilities in the space sector are growing rapidly, and the next two Emirati astronauts will add immense impetus to our ambition for crewed space exploration.

"The success of the first batch of the UAE Astronaut Programme and astronaut Hazzaa Al Mansoori's historic mission to the International Space Station has inspired Emiratis across the UAE to pursue their dreams of space exploration," he added. "At MBRSC, our overarching objective is to inspire future generations to ensure sustainable growth of the country's space sector and the UAE Astronaut Programme is a vital part of this strategy."

For his part, Salem Al Marri, Head of the UAE Astronaut Programme at MBRSC, said, "The UAE Astronaut Programme exemplifies our ambition to contribute to global scientific progress. Through their work in space, astronauts play a key role in advancing human knowledge, technology and perseverance. This type of progression is key to the sustainability of the programme as it enables us to achieve and learn more from every mission. Considering the tremendous response that we have received from Emiratis from different quarters, we are extending the deadline for registrations, and looking forward to zeroing down on the next batch of Emirati space goers."

Those seeking to apply for the second batch of the UAE Astronaut Programme can visit MBRSC website.

The UAE Astronaut Programme is one of the projects managed by the UAE's National Space Programme and funded by the ICT Fund of the Telecommunications Regulatory Authority, TRA.