MBRSC extends registration for joining 2nd group of UAE Astronauts until 31st March

DUBAI, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News / WAM - 19th Jan, 2020) Given the very large turnout for registration to the 2nd batch seeking to join the UAE Astronaut Programme, the Mohammed bin Rashid Space Centre, MBRSC, extended the deadline for application submissions until March 31st, aimed at providing Emiratis aspiring to engage in scientific exploration and manned space missions the opportunity to enrol in the programme.

Since announcing enrolment last December, the registration for the second batch of the UAE Astronaut Programme saw a very large interest from male and female Emiratis of all ages, specialities and sectors, thanks to the great impact of the "Zayed Ambition" mission, the first Emirati manned space mission by Hazzaa Al Mansoori to the International Space Station.

The MBRSC pointed out that applicants to the 2nd batch of the UAE Astronaut Programme should be UAE nationals above 18 years of age, have proficiency in Arabic and English, and be university graduates. All professions will be considered, from engineers to pilots, military personnel to teachers, and those involved in STEM and other professions.

"The great interest in joining the second batch of the programme reflects the ambition of UAE citizens, and their keenness to achieve the UAE's goals in the field of space exploration and realise more milestones in space science and research," said Yousuf Hamad Al Shaibani, Director-General of MBRSC.

Salem Humaid Al Marri, Head of the UAE Astronaut Programme, added, "After closing the registration for the second batch of the programme on March 31st, we will start screening and evaluating applications, which will be followed by personal interviews with a committee consisting of 10 specialists, including astronauts, Hazzaa Al Mansoori and Sultan Al Neyadi."

Those seeking to apply for the second batch of the UAE Astronaut Programme can visit: https://www.mbrsc.ae/astronaut-programme#AstroAbout.

The UAE Astronaut Programme is funded by the ICT fund of the Telecommunications Regulatory Authority.