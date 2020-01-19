UrduPoint.com
UrduPoint

MBRSC Extends Registration For Joining 2nd Group Of UAE Astronauts Until 31st March

Muhammad Irfan 1 minute ago Sun 19th January 2020 | 07:15 PM

MBRSC extends registration for joining 2nd group of UAE Astronauts until 31st March

DUBAI, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News / WAM - 19th Jan, 2020) Given the very large turnout for registration to the 2nd batch seeking to join the UAE Astronaut Programme, the Mohammed bin Rashid Space Centre, MBRSC, extended the deadline for application submissions until March 31st, aimed at providing Emiratis aspiring to engage in scientific exploration and manned space missions the opportunity to enrol in the programme.

Since announcing enrolment last December, the registration for the second batch of the UAE Astronaut Programme saw a very large interest from male and female Emiratis of all ages, specialities and sectors, thanks to the great impact of the "Zayed Ambition" mission, the first Emirati manned space mission by Hazzaa Al Mansoori to the International Space Station.

The MBRSC pointed out that applicants to the 2nd batch of the UAE Astronaut Programme should be UAE nationals above 18 years of age, have proficiency in Arabic and English, and be university graduates. All professions will be considered, from engineers to pilots, military personnel to teachers, and those involved in STEM and other professions.

"The great interest in joining the second batch of the programme reflects the ambition of UAE citizens, and their keenness to achieve the UAE's goals in the field of space exploration and realise more milestones in space science and research," said Yousuf Hamad Al Shaibani, Director-General of MBRSC.

Salem Humaid Al Marri, Head of the UAE Astronaut Programme, added, "After closing the registration for the second batch of the programme on March 31st, we will start screening and evaluating applications, which will be followed by personal interviews with a committee consisting of 10 specialists, including astronauts, Hazzaa Al Mansoori and Sultan Al Neyadi."

Those seeking to apply for the second batch of the UAE Astronaut Programme can visit: https://www.mbrsc.ae/astronaut-programme#AstroAbout.

The UAE Astronaut Programme is funded by the ICT fund of the Telecommunications Regulatory Authority.

Related Topics

UAE Visit Rashid Male March December All From Arab

Recent Stories

World&#039;s first risk management standard for en ..

2 hours ago

Ohoud Al Roumi briefs Costa Rican delegation on UA ..

2 hours ago

Khalifa University’s 2019 Young Future Energy Le ..

2 hours ago

OPEC decreased production by 2 million barrels per ..

3 hours ago

UAE, India share &#039;strong sense of responsibil ..

3 hours ago

Sharjah real estate transactions reached AED24.2 b ..

3 hours ago

Your Thoughts and Comments

More Stories From Middle East

About Us | Contact Us | Advertisment
ABOUT US
Our Network
Who We Are
Site Links:

Education - Urdu News - Car Prices - Breaking News - English News - Live Tv Channels - Urdu Horoscope - Horoscope in Urdu - Muslim Names in Urdu - Urdu Poetry - Love Poetry - Sad Poetry - Prize Bond - Mobile Prices in Pakistan - PTV Sports - English to Urdu - Big Ticket - Translate English to Urdu - Ramadan Calendar - Prayer Times - DDF Raffle - Islamic Calendar - Events - Today Islamic Date - Travel - UAE Raffles - Travel Guide - Arabic - Urdu Cooking Recipes - Directory - Pakistan Results - Past Papers - BISE - Schools in Pakistan - Academies & Tuition Centers

UrduPoint Network is the largest independent digital media house from Pakistan, catering the needs of its users since year 1997. We provide breaking news, Pakistani news, International news, Business news, Sports news, Urdu news and Live Urdu News

© 1997-2020, UrduPoint Network

All rights of the publication are reserved by UrduPoint.com. Reproduction without proper consent is not allowed.