MBRSC Hosts NASA’s Moon To Mars Architecture Workshop In Dubai
Faizan Hashmi Published February 28, 2025 | 07:45 PM
DUBAI, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News / WAM - 28th Feb, 2025) The Mohammed Bin Rashid Space Centre (MBRSC) hosted NASA’s Moon to Mars Architecture Workshop at the Etihad Museum in Dubai on February 25 and 26, bringing together global space leaders to discuss the future of human space exploration.
The workshop convened representatives from major space agencies, including National Aeronautics and Space Administration (NASA), European Space Agency (ESA), French national space agency (CNES), Japan Aerospace Exploration Agency (JAXA), and other international partners, reinforcing the UAE’s role as a strategic hub for collaboration in space science and technology.
The workshop served as a platform for advancing partnerships for peaceful space exploration and guiding humanity’s progression from lunar expeditions to sustainable Mars exploration. Participants engaged in high-level discussions, roundtables, and technical sessions to align strategies, address capability gaps, and explore partnership opportunities in deep space exploration.
Representing MBRSC, Amer AlSayegh AlGhaferi, Assistant Director General of the Aerospace Engineering Sector, and Adnan AlRais, Assistant Director General of Space Operations and Exploration Sector, participated in key discussions alongside global experts.
Over the course of two days, attendees engaged in strategic sessions on foundational exploration capabilities, lunar mobility, power infrastructure, and logistics for future missions. NASA also provided updates on the Architecture Concept Review, detailing the latest advancements and highlighting areas for future collaboration.
Adnan AlRais, Assistant Director General, Space Operations and Exploration Sector, MBRSC, said, “Hosting this NASA workshop reaffirms our commitment to shaping human space exploration through strategic global partnerships. The discussions held over these two days have reinforced the importance of global alignment, shared expertise, and collective innovation in achieving humanity’s long-term ambitions beyond Earth. As the UAE continues to play a pivotal role in this endeavour, MBRSC will work closely with space agencies and organisations worldwide to accelerate progress toward sustainable lunar and Martian exploration. Looking ahead, our focus remains on strengthening collaborations, driving scientific advancements, and ensuring that our contributions pave the way for the success of future missions.”
Dr. Lori Glaze, NASA Acting Associate Administrator for Exploration Systems Development, said, “We are very grateful for the hospitality of our colleagues at MBRSC. This workshop brought together many nations passionate about our shared future in space for fruitful discussions about how we can best explore together. We look forward to continuing these dialogues in the months and years to come.”
The workshop concluded with a renewed commitment from all participating space agencies to strengthen cooperation and drive forward joint initiatives that will enhance mission readiness, technological capabilities, and scientific research for future missions to the Moon, Mars and beyond.
