MBRSC launches 4th Young Professionals in Space Conference 2019

(@imziishan)

DUBAI, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News / WAM - 04th Nov, 2019) The Mohammed bin Rashid Space Conference launched the fourth edition of the Young Professionals in Space Conference, at the Dubai International Convention and Exhibition Centre. The UAE is the first Arab country in the MENA region to host this conference. The conference will last till 6 November, featuring 75 speakers from the UAE and abroad.

The opening ceremony was attended by Yousuf Hamad Al Shaibani, Director General of MBRSC, Dr. Eng. Mohammed Nasser Al Ahbabi, Director General of the UAE Space Agency, Saeed Al Mansoori, Chairman of the YPS Conference in the UAE, and the two Emirati astronauts, Hazza Al Mansoori and Sultan Al Neyadi, as well as experts in the space sector, and staff from MBRSC.

YPS is an initiative launched by The Institute of Electrical and Electronics Engineers to bring scientists, practitioners, engineers and leaders of space industry and agencies together in a single venue to discuss recent research breakthroughs, technical advances, existing opportunities and emerging space technologies.

In his opening speech, Al Shaibani said, "I am pleased to welcome you in the UAE, and especially in Dubai, at the YPS, hosted by the MBRSC. Launched by the IEEE, the conference brings together scientists, engineers, and leaders of the space industry and agencies together with youth, to discuss the latest research, innovations, technical advances, and emerging space technologies. This follows the UAE’s success in its first mission to space, and confirms its global position in the field of space, in addition to the accomplishments achieved by Emirati talents in this promising sector".

"By hosting, organising, and participating in these events, we aim to share knowledge and experience, and enhance the capabilities of the highly-qualified young Emiratis at MBRSC, who contributed to the success of major projects, such as the launch of KhalifaSat, and the execution and supervision of all stages of the design, development and launch of the Emirates Mars Mission (EMM) – Hope Probe in 2020," added Al Shaibani.

Al Shaibani stressed that YPS is an opportunity for youth interested in space to form a comprehensive vision of space science, engineering and technology.

It also allows them to meet and communicate with professionals and experts from around the world.

Day 1 of the conference shed light on the UPC NanoSatellite Program: Applications to EO and Communications, an overview of NASA tropics and its search to find life beyond earth, as well as radio and satellite observation.

The conference also included panel discussions on radio frequencies, front-end design for satellite applications, recent advances in power amplification devices and circuits for earth observation applications, Radio Frequency Integrated Circuit Energy Harvesters for Low Power Electronic Systems, space robotics, and robotics for Moon, Mars and beyond. The conference also discussed universities’ initiatives in space, what can universities do to support space efforts in the UAE, and the development of space technologies by universities.

Hazza Al Mansoori and Sultan Al Neyadi, the first Emirati astronaut corps, took part in a panel discussion that shed light on the challenges they faced before and during their training for the UAE’s historic mission to the International Space Station. The two astronauts spoke about the UAE’s success in its first mission to space, highlighted their vision for the future, and confirmed that the UAE Astronaut Programme is sustainable.

"YPS discusses the use of space observation techniques for environmental protection, the design and development of cubic satellites, the use of Artificial Intelligence (AI) to observe the Earth, the frequency of radio waves and microwaves in the space sector, and the launch and operation of earth observation satellites," said Saeed Al Mansoori.

"For the first time in the Arab region, experts and specialists in space science and technology, gather under one roof and share their knowledge with Arab and Emirati youth. The seminars and panel discussions will contribute to enriching the participants’ knowledge about the latest technologies used in this sector," added Al Mansoori.

The fourth YPS conference is a Mars 2117 initiative and is funded by the ICT fund of the Telecommunications Regulatory Authority.