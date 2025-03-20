MBRSC opens applications to join future analog studies

(@ChaudhryMAli88)

DUBAI, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News / WAM - 20th Mar, 2025) The Mohammed Bin Rashid Space Centre (MBRSC) has opened applications for UAE nationals to participate in future analog studies as part of the UAE Analog Programme.

Designed to simulate the conditions of space here on Earth, these studies aim to investigate the effects of isolation and confinement on human psychology, physiology, and team dynamics.

The programme is part of the UAE’s broader commitment to advancing human spaceflight capabilities and preparing for long-duration missions beyond Earth’s orbit.

Analog studies are an essential pillar of human spaceflight research, playing a crucial role in developing strategies for deep-space exploration, including missions to the Moon and Mars.

By recreating space-like environments in Earth-based facilities, researchers can assess human adaptability, develop countermeasures against space-related hazards, and refine operational strategies that will be critical for the success of future missions.

Some of the experiments that will be conducted during analog studies include analysing how well people react to being in small spaces for a long time, changes to the human body while mimicking a weightless environment as well as testing new technologies, robotic equipment, vehicles, habitats, communications, power generation, mobility, infrastructure, and storage. The UAE’s involvement in these studies underscores its position as a leading contributor to global space research and innovation.

Adnan AlRais, Assistant Director General, Space Operations and Exploration Sector, MBRSC, said, "Analog studies provide one of the most effective means to test and validate mission-critical elements for long-duration spaceflight.

They allow us to assess physiological changes, psychological adaptability, and crew dynamics under conditions that closely mimic the isolation and confinement astronauts experience on deep-space missions here on Earth.

"Through these studies, we can refine protocols for life-support systems, develop advanced countermeasures against prolonged exposure to microgravity, and enhance operational strategies that will be critical in future lunar and long durations missions. By participating in these studies, Emiratis will contribute to groundbreaking research that will shape the next era of human spaceflight."

MBRSC is seeking UAE nationals between the ages of 30 and 55 who are in good physical health and meet specific medical and fitness requirements. They will undergo a medical screening to assess their physical and physiological suitability for the study, including a psychological evaluation to confirm their readiness for confinement and isolation. Applicants must possess at least a bachelor's degree, preferably in a relevant field such as medical care, engineering, software, or technology, with those holding advanced degrees or specialised experience given preference.

Registration is available through this link: https://www.mbrsc.ae/mbrevents/