MBRSC Opens Registration For 2025 Research Experience For Undergraduates Programme
Fahad Shabbir (@FahadShabbir) Published March 19, 2025 | 09:15 PM
(UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News / WAM - 19th Mar, 2025) DUBAI, 19th March, 2025 (WAM) – The Mohammed Bin Rashid Space Centre (MBRSC) today announced the opening of registration for the 2025 Research Experience for Undergraduates (REU) Programme, an initiative aimed at fostering the next generation of Emirati space science professionals. The eight-week summer programme, running from June to August 2025, offers Emirati undergraduate students in STEM fields the opportunity to engage in research alongside leading experts in space science and engineering.
Designed for sophomores, juniors, and seniors set to graduate no earlier than Fall 2025, the REU Programme provides hands-on research experience at prestigious institutions, including MBRSC, Mohammed Bin Rashid University of Medicine and Health Sciences, University of Sharjah, New York University Abu Dhabi, National Space Science and Technology Center, and Massachusetts Institute of Technology.
Students will work under expert mentorship, contributing to research in areas such as space science, human health in space, and engineering. Before the programme commences, accepted students will also participate in the REU Knowledge Camp to familiarise themselves with the research themes and their assigned mentors.
Candidates who would like to participate are encouraged to submit their applications on or before 14 April 2025 through the following link: https://www.mbrsc.ae/mbrevents/.
Recent Stories
RTA completes rapid enhancements to expand traffic capacity on Sheikh Zayed Road
UAE mediation efforts succeed with new exchange of 350 captives between Russia a ..
TikTok makes personalizing security settings easier
Dubai Health hosts Royal Marsden NHS Foundation Trust to enhance collaboration i ..
DIG Tariq pays surprise visit to PS Noon
Prof. Dr. Nasir Mahmood assumed interim charge as Rector of Virtual University
Police officer faces suspension for taking drink without payment
Akbari market restoration starts with CM approval
Govt addressing terrorism issues with iron hands: Kiyani
Army Chief General Asim Munir's "Hard State" Declaration Vision will yield long- ..
Mishal Yousafzai’s case: IHC judge expresses concerns over judiciary’s indep ..
Jemima Goldsmith expresses solidarity with Palestinians in Gaza
More Stories From Middle East
-
RTA completes rapid enhancements to expand traffic capacity on Sheikh Zayed Road2 minutes ago
-
MBRSC opens registration for 2025 Research Experience for Undergraduates Programme2 minutes ago
-
Global Council for Tolerance and Peace treasures Zayed's humanitarian legacy, values of peace, toler ..2 minutes ago
-
UAE mediation efforts succeed with new exchange of 350 captives between Russia and Ukraine32 minutes ago
-
UAE-U.S. strategic partnership ushers in new era: Cybersecurity Chief32 minutes ago
-
Dubai Health hosts Royal Marsden NHS Foundation Trust to enhance collaboration in cancer care excell ..1 hour ago
-
Family of late Obaid Al Heloo contributes AED 10 million to Fathers’ Endowment campaign2 hours ago
-
ERC launches Eid clothing project in Hadhramaut Governorate2 hours ago
-
Joint Operations Command honours supporters of 'Operation Chivalrous Knight 3'3 hours ago
-
Sheikh Zayed: Legacy of humanitarianism, boundless giving3 hours ago
-
MoHAP: Hayat programme gives patients hope for recovery4 hours ago
-
G42, NVIDIA unveil AI-powered weather forecasting system4 hours ago