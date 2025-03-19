Open Menu

MBRSC Opens Registration For 2025 Research Experience For Undergraduates Programme

Fahad Shabbir (@FahadShabbir) Published March 19, 2025 | 09:15 PM

(UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News / WAM - 19th Mar, 2025) DUBAI, 19th March, 2025 (WAM) – The Mohammed Bin Rashid Space Centre (MBRSC) today announced the opening of registration for the 2025 Research Experience for Undergraduates (REU) Programme, an initiative aimed at fostering the next generation of Emirati space science professionals. The eight-week summer programme, running from June to August 2025, offers Emirati undergraduate students in STEM fields the opportunity to engage in research alongside leading experts in space science and engineering.

Designed for sophomores, juniors, and seniors set to graduate no earlier than Fall 2025, the REU Programme provides hands-on research experience at prestigious institutions, including MBRSC, Mohammed Bin Rashid University of Medicine and Health Sciences, University of Sharjah, New York University Abu Dhabi, National Space Science and Technology Center, and Massachusetts Institute of Technology.

 

Students will work under expert mentorship, contributing to research in areas such as space science, human health in space, and engineering. Before the programme commences, accepted students will also participate in the REU Knowledge Camp to familiarise themselves with the research themes and their assigned mentors.

Candidates who would like to participate are encouraged to submit their applications on or before 14 April 2025 through the following link: https://www.mbrsc.ae/mbrevents/.

