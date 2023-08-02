Open Menu

MBRSC Opens Registration For Its Summer Space Camp 2023

Umer Jamshaid Published August 02, 2023 | 04:45 PM

DUBAI, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News / WAM - 02nd Aug, 2023) The Mohammed Bin Rashid Space Centre (MBRSC) today announced the opening of registration for its eagerly awaited Summer Space Camp 2023. The immersive two-week camp is designed for budding space enthusiasts aged 11 to 15 and is geared towards fostering curiosity, creativity, and interest in space sciences among the youth.

The camp for girls will kick off from 7th-10th August, with the boys' camp following suit from 14th-17th August. The day camp, which will be conducted in English, will run from 8:30 to 15:00, offering the young participants an exciting platform to learn and grow while having fun.

At the Summer Space Camp 2023, participating students will be engaged in theoretical and practical workshops, activities, and competitions.

The agenda includes building space missions, exploring space with drones, understanding the basics of space engineering, rover building, constructing their own CubeSat, and facing the exciting challenge of space exploration with robots.

The enriching programme will be steered by project leaders and team members from the various project and mission teams at MBRSC. Through these activities, the Centre aims to take students beyond the realms of traditional learning and provide them with a hands-on experience of what it takes to venture into space.

The camp will be hosted at MBRSC in Dubai and participants will also have the exclusive opportunity to tour the Centre’s various facilities, offering them an unmatched insight into the world of space exploration.

