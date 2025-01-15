MBRSC receives first signal from MBZ-SAT

DUBAI, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News / WAM - 15th Jan, 2025) The Mohammed Bin Rashid Space Centre (MBRSC) has announced receiving the first signal from MBZ-SAT and confirmed all systems are operating efficiently after its launch into orbit. The region's most advanced satellite has commenced its mission to deliver data supporting global development.

MBZ-SAT represents a quantum leap in the UAE's space exploration endeavours.

Entirely developed by Emirati engineers at the MBRSC, the SAT will contribute to disaster management and improve lives by generating high-resolution images around the clock, capturing details as small as one square meter. Its capabilities are ten times greater than the centre's current productivity, sharing captured data three times faster, enabling immediate benefits to enhance various sectors.

The MBRSC team successfully completed the final tests of the satellite at SpaceX facilities in the United States.