MBRSC Signs MoU With E& Enterprise To Collaborate On Artificial Intelligence

(UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News / WAM - 23rd Mar, 2023) DUBAI, 23rd March, 2023 (WAM) – The Mohammed Bin Rashid Space Centre (MBRSC) today announced that it has signed a Memorandum of Understanding (MoU) with e& enterprise part of e& (formerly known as Etisalat Group), to scale and commercialise its Artificial Intelligence (AI) models and applications to other entities.

The agreement was signed by Salem Humaid AlMarri, Director General, MBRSC and Alberto Araque, CEO e& enterprise iot & ai at the headquarters of MBRSC.

The MoU aims to explore the opportunity to develop a joint go-to-market (GTM) and a commercial model to take MBRSC’s models and predictions to the market. The collaboration will further enable e& enterprise to leverage the space centre's expertise in AI and predictive models, while the Centre will benefit from the former’s resources and capabilities.

Salem AlMarri said: "The collaboration between MBRSC and e& enterprise iot & ai is a step forward in our shared commitment to drive innovation in AI and predictive modelling.

Our in-house AI algorithms have already delivered incredible results, and by scaling our infrastructure and platform, we can further enhance our current capabilities to create new business opportunities, drive innovation and deliver cutting-edge technology solutions to the market.”

Alberto Araque said: "We are thrilled to be partnering with the Mohammed Bin Rashid Space Centre to commercialise their advanced AI models and applications. Our collaboration will enable us to jointly develop go-to-market strategies that will leverage MBRSC's expertise in AI and predictive models. Together, we will continue to innovate and push the boundaries of AI to deliver impactful solutions to government entities and the wider market."

