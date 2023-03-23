UrduPoint.com

MBRSC Signs MoU With E& Enterprise To Collaborate On Artificial Intelligence

Mohammad Ali (@ChaudhryMAli88) Published March 23, 2023 | 04:30 PM

MBRSC Signs MoU with e&amp; enterprise to Collaborate on Artificial Intelligence

(UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News / WAM - 23rd Mar, 2023) DUBAI, 23rd March, 2023 (WAM) – The Mohammed Bin Rashid Space Centre (MBRSC) today announced that it has signed a Memorandum of Understanding (MoU) with e& enterprise part of e& (formerly known as Etisalat Group), to scale and commercialise its Artificial Intelligence (AI) models and applications to other entities.

The agreement was signed by Salem Humaid AlMarri, Director General, MBRSC and Alberto Araque, CEO e& enterprise iot & ai at the headquarters of MBRSC.

The MoU aims to explore the opportunity to develop a joint go-to-market (GTM) and a commercial model to take MBRSC’s models and predictions to the market. The collaboration will further enable e& enterprise to leverage the space centre's expertise in AI and predictive models, while the Centre will benefit from the former’s resources and capabilities.

Salem AlMarri said: "The collaboration between MBRSC and e& enterprise iot & ai is a step forward in our shared commitment to drive innovation in AI and predictive modelling.

Our in-house AI algorithms have already delivered incredible results, and by scaling our infrastructure and platform, we can further enhance our current capabilities to create new business opportunities, drive innovation and deliver cutting-edge technology solutions to the market.”

Alberto Araque said: "We are thrilled to be partnering with the Mohammed Bin Rashid Space Centre to commercialise their advanced AI models and applications. Our collaboration will enable us to jointly develop go-to-market strategies that will leverage MBRSC's expertise in AI and predictive models. Together, we will continue to innovate and push the boundaries of AI to deliver impactful solutions to government entities and the wider market."

Related Topics

Technology Business Dubai Rashid Salem Enterprise March Market From Government Agreement

Recent Stories

Presight AI Holding to list shares on ADX on 27th ..

Presight AI Holding to list shares on ADX on 27th March

5 minutes ago
 &#039;1 Billion Meals Endowment&#039; Campaign ded ..

&#039;1 Billion Meals Endowment&#039; Campaign dedicates 5 easy channels for ind ..

5 minutes ago
 President confers civil awards on different person ..

President confers civil awards on different personalities

6 minutes ago
 Babar Azam receives Sitara-e-Imtiaz Award

Babar Azam receives Sitara-e-Imtiaz Award

24 minutes ago
 UAE participates in the GCC Common Market Committe ..

UAE participates in the GCC Common Market Committee meetings

35 minutes ago
 ERC continues supporting earthquake victims in Lat ..

ERC continues supporting earthquake victims in Latakia, Syria

1 hour ago

More Stories From Middle East

About Us | Contact Us | Advertisment
ABOUT US
Our Network
Who We Are
Site Links:

Education - Urdu News - Car Prices - Breaking News - English News - Live Tv Channels - Urdu Horoscope - Horoscope in Urdu - Muslim Names in Urdu - Urdu Poetry - Love Poetry - Sad Poetry - Prize Bond - Mobile Prices in Pakistan - PTV Sports - English to Urdu - Big Ticket - Translate English to Urdu - Ramadan Calendar - Prayer Times - DDF Raffle - Islamic Calendar - Events - Today Islamic Date - Travel - UAE Raffles - Travel Guide - Arabic - Urdu Cooking Recipes - Directory - Pakistan Results - Past Papers - BISE - Schools in Pakistan - Academies & Tuition Centers

UrduPoint Network is the largest independent digital media house from Pakistan, catering the needs of its users since year 1997. We provide breaking news, Pakistani news, International news, Business news, Sports news, Urdu news and Live Urdu News

© 1997-2023, UrduPoint Network

All rights of the publication are reserved by UrduPoint.com. Reproduction without proper consent is not allowed.